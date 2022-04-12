Inflation is at its highest levels in more than 40 years as high gasoline, food and commodity prices take their toll on consumers, farmer and small businesses.
The Consumer Price Index, which gauges U.S. inflation rates, was up 8.5% between March 2021 and March 2022. That is the largest increase since 1981.
The inflation wave started last year but has been intensified with U.S. and NATO sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine. That has helped push up prices for crude oil, gasoline and farm products, including wheat, corn and fertilizers.
Gasoline prices are up 48% since March 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Fuel oil prices are up 70%. Food costs are up 8.8% while used car and new car prices are up 35.3% and 12.5% over the last 12 months.
Higher grocery prices continue to vex consumers while propelling profits for supermarket chains. BLS reports Prices for meat, eggs, poultry and fish are up 13.7 % compared to a year ago while dairy prices are up 7% as inflation takes its toll. Overall food prices are up the most in four decades.
U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-California, and other conservatives argue expansive federal spending is helping propel inflation.
Governments and central banks provided trillions of dollars in stimulus and relief payments during the coronavirus pandemic.U.S. President Joe Biden has also pushed for extensive spending package related to infrastructure and climate change. There continues to be bipartisan support for other spending areas include the Pentagon’s $750 billion annual budget and entitlement programs.
“Inflation just hit another record; prices rose 8.5% from a year ago. As inflation continues to rise, real wages continue to decrease, and the average American cannot keep up with rising costs. We’re paying more for just about everything but instead of addressing the root cause of inflation, out-of-control government spending,” said LaMalfa, who represents northern California areas that border Oregon.
U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon, also said Biden’s responses to inflation and other issues such as the southern border have been “feckless.”
High gas prices
Gas prices are averaging $5.75 per gallon in California and $4.65 per gallon in Oregon, according to AAA.
Nationally, gas prices average $4.09 per gallon as of April 12. The prices was $2.86 per gallon a year ago. Diesel prices are also up significantly compared to last year averaging $5.38 and $6.29 per gallon in Oregon and California, respectively, according to AAA.
Gas prices are up more than 24% nationally since February, according to BLS. Biden has been releasing oil from strategic reserves and announced April 12 the easing of summer blend rules to bring more gasoline supplies to service stations.
Crude oil prices, however, moved up Tuesday to more than $100 per barrel on concerns about global supplies and production. Oil prices were in the $63 range a year ago.
Pandemic supply chain issues have also contributed to lower product supplies and higher prices. That dynamic has played out with a shortage of computer chips used in cars and trucks and delays and shortages of appliances, mechanical and plumbing parts.
New restrictive shutdowns in China, including major port cities such as Shanghai and its 25 million residents, are also poised to cause more supply chain troubles. Those shutdowns have isolated millions of people, resulted in the culling of some dogs and cats as part of Chinese government COVID policies and closed and backed up some of the world’s busiest ports and manufacturing centers.