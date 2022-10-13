Biden Colorado

President Joe Biden speaks about protecting and conserving America's iconic outdoor spaces in Camp Hale near Leadville, Colo., on Wednesday, Oct. 12. High inflation continues to confront the White House and U.S. economy.

 Carolyn Kaster/The Associated Press

High inflation still has a firm, domineering grip on the U.S. economy and consumers’ finances.

New inflation numbers released Thursday show prices up 8.2% over a year ago.

