High inflation still has a firm, domineering grip on the U.S. economy and consumers’ finances.
New inflation numbers released Thursday show prices up 8.2% over a year ago.
The Consumer Price Index for September is hotter than 8.1% projected by economists with grocery and other prices remaining high.
The inflation barometer shows grocery prices up 13% compared to last year, energy costs up 19.8% with big price hikes for fuel oil, natural gas and electricity and new cars up 9.4% compared to a year ago.
Health insurance prices are up 28.6% while housing costs are up 6.6% over the past the year as rents and home prices remain high even as the Federal Reserve Bank tries to subdue inflation and the economy with interest rate hikes.
The new CPI shows a 0.6% monthly increase in prices. Economists had expected a 0.4% jump from August to September, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Grocery prices were up 0.7% for the month.
Some of the year-over-year price increases in staple items continue to stress consumers, especially working class and lower-income households.
Prices for flour are up 24.2% over last year. Eggs (30.4%), milk (15.2%), potatoes (17.5%), butter (26.6%) and bread (14.7%), according to BLS.
Beyond food, air fares are up 42.9% and delivery services are up 16.4% since last September. Rents are up 6.7%.
Gasoline prices were down 4.9% from August to September as prices eased over the summer after hitting record highs in June. Still, gas prices are up 18.2% from a year ago, according to the CPI.
High inflation is poised to be a top midterm election issue that could help Republicans gain control of one or both chambers of Congress.
“Reminder: inflation is a tax on all Americans,” said U.S. Rep. Cliff Benz, R-Oregon, in a social media statement.
Other Republicans also jumped on the inflation wave blaming the Biden administration and Democrats to fiscal spending adding to post-pandemic inflation waves.
“Joe Biden is the inflation president. This will be his legacy,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas.
Inflation is a global challenge after governments and central banks pumped trillions of dollars into their economy’s and monetary systems during the pandemic. In the U.S., those spending plans were generally supported by both political parties as well as both the Biden and Trump administrations
Some Democrats and progressives point to record corporate profits, including among some major grocery store chains, during the high tide of prices.
“Make no mistake: Companies are using inflation as a smokescreen to hike prices and rake in record profits. 2021 was the most profitable year for American corporations since 1950,” said Robert Reich, a progressive economist and former U.S. Labor Secretary.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and resulting U.S. and European sanctions as well as draconian Chinese COVID shutdowns of manufacturing hubs and ports and lack of competition across multiple industries have all strained supply chains and added to upward prices pressures during the inflation wave which began last year.
However, Democrats political messaging and advertisements in the lead up to the November elections have been focused mostly on their support and GOP opposition to abortion rights.
