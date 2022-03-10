Prices across the U.S. and Oregon continue their precipitous rise as inflation hits its highest level in 40 years and gasoline prices post record highs.
The Consumer Price Index, which tracks inflation, rose 7.9% in February compared to the previous 12 months, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s the biggest price increase since 1982, according to the federal economic agency.
Energy prices are up 25.6% over the past year. Those prices — including gasoline and diesel fuel — continue to rise to record levels in Oregon, California and across the U.S. with Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Biden administration’s imposition of bans on Moscow’s ample oil exports.
Food prices also continue to rise, continuing their inflationary stresses on consumers locally and nationally. The price index for food increased to 7.9% in February, the largest increase since 1981, according to BLS.
Used car prices are up 41.2% while the costs of new cars are up 12.4% from a year ago.
Consumers and businesses have been struggling with high inflation since last year. Rising prices could get even higher with the impacts of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and resulting economic sanctions from the U.S. and its NATO allies.
Crude oil and gasoline prices have rocketed up and the sanctions could impact the prices of agricultural goods as well as technology products that might depend on minerals and materials exported from Russia.
Average gas prices in Oregon stand at a record-high $4.72 per gallon as of March 10, according to AAA. That is up from $3.05 per gallon a year ago.
Diesel fuel prices are also at record levels averaging $5.29 per gallon in Oregon — up 20 cents in one day, according to the auto club. Diesel prices average $5.06 per gallon nationally and $6.21 per gallon in California and $4.71 per gallon in Washington.
The new inflation numbers show gasoline prices were up 38% and fuel oil was up 43.6% between February 2021 and February 2022, according to BLS. That was before March’s pronounced run-up of pas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In Klamath County, gas prices stand at $4.76 per gallon, according to AAA. Gas prices average $5.69 per gallon in California, $4.32 per gallon nationally and $4.71 in Washington state — all record highs.
Russia is the third largest oil producer in the world behind only the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Crude oil prices were trading in the $110 per barrel range on Thursday, March 10.
The U.S. House of Representatives voted in support for Biden’s ban on Russian oil late Wednesday.
Oregon’s House delegation backed the measure — including U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, a Republican representing the southern part of the state. They want to hit Russia’s economy where it hurts — the energy sector.
There were 15 GOP votes against the oil ban including conservatives such as U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia. Two progressive Democrats, U.S. Rep. Ihan Omar, D-Minnesota and Cori Bush, D-Missouri, also voted against the measure which garnered bipartisan backing.
Omar argues congressional action is not needed for Biden to ban Russian oil and the resolution did not include stipulations as to what would lift the ban.
Conservative opponents want to see the Biden administration open up more domestic drilling and bristled at potential U.S. efforts to backfill oil from Russia with adversarial sources such as Venezuela.
“I’m voting against the oil sanctions bill. Biden has no plan to enable development of traditional domestic energy sources,” Massie said in a statement, arguing against any U.S. plans to increase oil purchases from other authoritarian or anti-American regimes.
A new $1.5 trillion federal spending package also includes $13.6 billion for Ukraine, even as the Biden administration and NATO avoid direct military conflicts with Putin. The Biden administration is facing questions over the U.S. blocking the potential transfer of jet fighters from Poland, a NATO member, to Ukraine.
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, backs U.S. support for Ukraine as Russian forces look to take Kyiv and other key locations.
“They are resisting with everything they have and we have a moral responsibility to support them on the humanitarian side, on the military equipment side, to rally the nations of the world, the freedom loving nations of the world, to support the Ukrainian fighters.” Merkley said during a Zoom briefing Thursday.