One out of three shoppers in the Pacific Northwest plan on spending less this Christmas holiday season as inflation takes its toll on consumer confidence.
That is according to a new survey by Washington State University’s Carson College of Business.
One out of three shoppers in the Pacific Northwest plan on spending less this Christmas holiday season as inflation takes its toll on consumer confidence.
That is according to a new survey by Washington State University’s Carson College of Business.
The WSU survey of consumers in Oregon, Washington and Idaho found 32% say they will spend less this holiday season. That includes 37% of millennials (which compares to 24% in 2021).
Another 39% expect to spend about the same on the holidays as they did in 2021, according to WSU survey of more than 1,000 consumers across the region. Fifteen percent of those surveyed said they planned on spending more this holiday season.
The survey found inflation and high gas prices are the top concerns regionally and 81% are now “most likely to shop online” to fulfill their Christmas shopping lists.
“As we enter the holiday season with a greater sense of normalcy than we’ve had in the past two years, excitement is increasing. Although concerns have greatly shifted away from safety, PNW residents now look at inflation as having the greatest impact on their shopping experience this year,” said Joan Giese, associate professor of marketing at Washington Staste. “Residents plan to continue doing their shopping in store and online but will start earlier than usual to avoid delays and stocking issues.”
Inflation was a top issue in the midterm elections and help Republicans gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. That included gaining a seat in Oregon’s congressional delegation. However, Democrats, who focused on abortion rights and anti-Trump sentiments among its party base voters, kept control of the U.S. Senate and won some battleground races including the Oregon governor’s race.
High inflation ranges from a 12.4% year-over-year increase in grocery prices, including higher prices for turkeys and other holiday staples, to higher prices for a number of popular holiday gift items. Energy prices are also up 17.3% including a 68.5% jump in fuel oil prices compared to last year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.