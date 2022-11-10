Inflation eased a bit in the new Consumer Price Index released Thursday with prices increasing 7.7% compared to a year ago.
That was below economists’ estimates of 7.9% for the October CPI. Prices also increased 0.4% between September and October that was also below estimates of a 0.6% price jump.
Still, consumers are feeling the continued pinch of higher prices as the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays approach.
Phoenix (12.1%), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (10.1%) and Atlanta (10.7%) reported double-digit, year-over-year inflation rates for October according to the new CPI. Sunbelt growth regions have seen some of the highest inflation rates in the country during the current high tide for prices.
Grocery prices are up 12.4% from October 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That includes higher prices for staple items.
Flour prices are up 24.6% from a year ago. They are also up for rice (14.8%), butter and margarine (33.6%), lunch meats (19.1%), pet food (15%) and eggs (43%), according to BLS.
Fuel oil prices are 68.5% and apartment rents are up 7.5% from 12 months ago as energy and housing continue to challenge consumers. Fuel oil prices increased 19.8% from September, October as concerns about energy supplies continue.
The Federal Reserve Bank has been raising interest rates in hopes of slowing the economy and workers wages in order to bite into higher prices.