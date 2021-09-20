Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Industrial Fire Precaution Level lowers, but fire danger still extreme
LAKEVIEW — South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership will moving to Industrial Fire Precaution Level III on Tuesday.
Fire danger, however remains “extreme” and public use restrictions and closures are still in effect.
An IFLP Level III is a partial shutdown on federal lands, specifically Forest Service and BLM. The following are prohibited except, as indicated:
• Cable yarding can only be used by gravity operated logging systems employing nonmotorized carriages may operate between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. All blocks and moving lines must be suspended 10 feet above the ground except the line between the carriage and the chokers.
• Power saws may only be used at loading sites and on tractor/skidder operations between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. local time.
In addition, the following are permitted to operate between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. local time:
• Tractor, skidder, feller-buncher, forwarder, or shovel logging operations where tractors, skidders, or other equipment with a blade capable of constructing fireline are immediately available to quickly reach and effectively attack a fire start; Mechanized loading or hauling of any product or material; Blasting; Welding or cutting of metal or any other spark emitting operation not specifically mentioned.
Commercial woodcutters and other members of industry are reminded of their responsibility to stay informed of current IFPLs and all restrictions that apply to activities conducted on public lands. Failure to comply with precautionary fire requirements may result in the issuance of a violation.
Despite recent rains, fuels are still extremely dry and can carry fire quickly. Fire restrictions are still in place on federal, state and private wildlands in Klamath and Lake counties. All open fires, campfires, and charcoal use are prohibited, restricting smoking to enclosed vehicles only, and prohibiting motor vehicle use except on designated roads and trails.