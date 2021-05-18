The South Surban Sanitary District is getting a leadership shake-up following May 2021’s special election in Klamath County. Kevin Harter and Michael Koger ousted two incumbent board of directors members, Jim Bellet and Charlie Dehlinger.
Bellet had been on the board for the past three years, and Dehlinger for the past six.
Harter and Koger ran essentially the same campaign, backed by a coalition of residents who oppose SSSD’s current plan to comply with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s recent total maximum daily load requirements for the Klamath River.
The district currently plans to transport treated sewage water — known as recycled water — via pipeline outside its service area to farmland near Reeder Road and in North Poe Valley. Opponents are concerned that the recycled water would have negative impacts on the immediate environment of the land, which borders many of their homes. Klamath County has also objected to SSSD’s recycled water proposals, which were later reversed by Oregon’s Land Use Board of Appeals.
Harter and Koger, who both live in the service area, ran for what are normally uncontested seats upon hearing the plans and deciding that SSSD should seek other avenues for disposing of its effluent.
Harter won the second position on the board of directors by more than 9%, while Koger won the third position by more than 19%. Both said they couldn’t have done it without the coalition’s support.
“We had a team that I would go to war with any day,” Harter said.
Koger said he’s excited to explore other options for recycled water use in the Basin, where irrigation water especially has become a precious resource. Both Koger and Harter have said they don’t believe the previous board made enough of an effort to evaluate alternatives to the current proposal.
“Our whole election was based around changing this project,” he said. “What was proposed is going to hurt so many people in that area, when there’s so many other options that are going to have a better outcome.”
Though both directors-elect will be new to the position and to SSSD operations, Harter said he’s excited to learn the ins and outs and work on solutions that can benefit the whole Basin.
“I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves, dig in, help the ratepayers and save money,” he said. “Killing this project is going to be fabulous.”
Mike Fritschi, SSSD’s manager who answers to the board, said he looks forward to working with the new members. But he said a new project will have to materialize quickly to comply with the DEQ’s timeline.
“We have less than five years to comply, so I’m hoping that we can come up with a solution that works for the new board as well,” Fritschi said.