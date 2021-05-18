Just in time for summer, Downtown Klamath Falls constructed its first pedlet in front of Mermaid Garden Café Tuesday morning, allowing customers to enjoy a meal outside on what was once bare sidewalk.
An accessible metal walkway extends into a parking spot and allows pedestrians to bypass a new outdoor dining area on the sidewalk, dotted with colorful chairs, umbrellas and plants.
According to a news release from the BlueZones Project — Healthy Klamath, funding for the pedlet came from a Klamath County tourism grant. Healthy Klamath and the Klamath Falls Parks Department used the grant to pay S&S Manufacturing to produce the metal walkway.
“Pedlets have been a unique way of expanding businesses without compromising ADA accessibility, sidewalk access, or the businesses being able to easily access customers,” the release read. “In recent years, other communities have implemented similar projects to help create more vibrant outdoor spaces and increase business for participating retailers and restaurants.”
The walkway installed at Mermaid Garden Café is a prototype structure that the city now owns and intends to replicate for other businesses. It can be easily moved, disassembled, stored and reassembled, according to the release.
“After extensive research and piqued interest from the beginning, Mermaid Garden Café was chosen as the pilot location due to their engagement and investment in the project,” the release read.
The city of Klamath Falls is currently developing a pedlet program to allow other businesses to create outdoor space and improve walkability downtown.
The Klamath Falls Downtown Association also developed a short-term program this spring to allow businesses to build outdoor seating on sidewalks during Klamath County’s most recent move to extreme risk COVID-19 requirements. Businesses in that program are responsible for their own accessible pedlet infrastructure if not enough sidewalk space is available to accommodate pedestrians.
Kelly Raye, owner of Mermaid Garden Café, was excited and grateful to be able to open an outdoor seating area, and she expects it to attract more customers.
“I think that it’s going to draw attention to the business. It’s just going to make people want to eat here,” she said.
The seating also expands the café's capacity, especially amid COVID-19 restrictions that require restaurants to operate indoor dining at 25% capacity. That only allows Raye to host about 13 people at a time inside. The outdoor area, whose airflow greatly reduces the chance of virus transmission, more than doubles her capacity under current restrictions.
Raye said she hopes the pedlet program, which will stick around through October, will bring more people to Klamath Falls businesses after a particularly tough year. She expressed gratitude to Healthy Klamath and the City for investing in it.
“We all need to invest in our hometowns,” Raye said.