SALEM – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in June, according to an Oregon Department of Human Services news release.
The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, approximately 521,000 SNAP households will receive $70 million in emergency allotments in addition to their regular SNAP benefits.
“We are grateful to have the opportunity to provide emergency benefits available to most SNAP households in Oregon,” said Dan Haun, director of the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Self-Sufficiency Program. “We also know that many Oregonians are still struggling to meet their basic needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we encourage them contact our partners at 211 and the Oregon Food Bank for support during this difficult time.”
Emergency allotments will be available on June 11 for current SNAP households. New SNAP households will receive the emergency allotments June 29 or July 2. SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive these supplemental benefits as they will be issued directly on their EBT cards.
SNAP households have changed their income levels or the number of people in the household has changed, it could impact benefits. It is important to make sure SNAP have the most up-to-date information.
Reporting changes can be made in the following ways:
■ Online at: ONE.Oregon.gov
■ By mail at: ONE Customer Service Center, PO Box 14015, Salem, OR 97309
■ By fax at: 503-378-5628
■ By phone at: 1-800-699-9075 or TTY 711
Questions about SNAP benefits should be directed to local ODHS offices or by calling the ONE customer service center at 1-800-699-9075.