Looking to meet shifting demands for lumber and a seemingly insatiable demand for housing, many local mills and wood products manufacturers are hiring.
“Everything that we’re hiring now is new demand,” said Joe LaMuraglia, director of corporate communications for JELD-WEN, which is hiring for dozens of positions in the Klamath Falls area. “No one expected this market to do what it’s doing.”
The pandemic’s soaring lumber prices are starting to come down, as mills ramp up production across the country to help to meet rising demands for wood. But with the nation in a housing shortage, the demand for new houses — which need windows and doors like the ones JELD-WEN makes — is “pretty amazing,” LaMuraglia said.
However, other market factors are at play. Across the nation and the Basin, securing staff has been tough in recent months. Heather Tramp, the executive director for the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce, said local business leaders are looking for more ways to get job seekers through the door.
“Overwhelmingly, all of our businesses are crying for help,” said. Tramp. To help connect employers and prospective employees, the chamber is hosting a job fair with more than 60 local businesses June 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Managers at wood products facilities are among the many industries challenged with finding and retaining quality employees.
“It used to be that you got on here and you had it made,” said Eric Rose, human resources manager for Collins Products‘ Klamath Falls location. “You got a really good paying job with benefits and you were lucky to get in the door. And now we’re seeing quite the opposite of that.”
According to Rose, the change in recent months hasn’t been in the compensation — “a union wage, highly competitive job with full benefits paid by the company” — but rather in the job market.
Rose partially blamed current government benefits programs that can allow someone to collect a liveable income without working. But part of it is simply the availability of so many jobs, allowing potential employees to be more picky when looking for their next stop.
“We’re seeing people, and we go through all the work of recruiting and onboarding, we get them in here, do the best we can to explain to them what the job entails, what it looks like,” Rose said. “And then they’re leaving us for other things.”
Collins Products, a wood products manufacturer with locations in Klamath Falls and Lakeview, has been running one of its facilities 24/7 even before the pandemic. Rose said they saw the lumber market was ready to take off, Rose said.
“Then, you know, running overtime above and beyond that during the pandemic, just because of the increased demand,” Rose said.
From social media to media ads to banners on Washburn Way, the company has been pulling out all the stops locally to try to attract job seekers, Rose said. But still, he said the Klamath Falls location is 10 percent below their desired workforce.
Between JELD-WEN’s Klamath Falls millwork and sawmill, there’s approximately 50 open positions, LaMuraglia said. Additionally, on the company’s main campus, they’re looking to hire about 40 research and development positions. Up the road in Bend, the company has about 30 open positions.
Among local lumber companies, there are some exceptions to the rule. At northern Klamath County’s Gilchrist Forest Products, which was recently sold to and jumpstarted by Nieman Enterprises, hiring and production are holding steady according to Tom Shaffer, the company’s COO.
The company doesn’t like to “for lack of a better term, chase markets,” Shaffer said. “We just set up and we run steady.”
From talking with local business leaders, Tramp noted that the current challenging labor market can’t be blamed on one thing.
Pandemic school closures kept kids at home and some adults out of the workforce. In some jobs, like the service industry, general meanness from some customers could have been the last straw during a historic pandemic that brought severe uncertainty to the industry. During COVID, some people quit public-facing jobs for health reasons. But still, Tramp said she knows that “locally, most people want to work.”
If you’re looking to attend next week’s job fair you should bring a resume, work samples if it’s applicable to the field you’re interested in, and come dressed for the job you want, Tramp said. Employers will be looking to immediately fill both entry-level and skilled positions.