The outdoors and classical music are not a typical, or classic, combination.
That’s not the case with, “In A Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild,” which in its eighth season will include outdoor performances in six states, with one of those set for Moore Park in Klamath Falls on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.
It will be the second time Hunter Noack will perform at the park on his nine-foot Steinway concert grand piano atop a flatbed trailer. His previous concert quickly sold-out.
So far, more than 40 performances have been scheduled with more locations expected. In past years, regional shows have been at Crater Lake National Park and Fort Rock State Park in northern Lake County.
Those locations might be added, but already scheduled Eastern Oregon sites include the Alvord Desert, John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, Black Butte Ranch near Sisters, Wallowa Lake State Park and Lodge, Tetherow Resort near Bend, East Lake Resort near La Pine, and Prineville Reservoir State Park, which is already sold out.
Early access to tickets opens Thursday for donors while general ticket sales begin Monday, March 20.
It’s not necessary to be a classical music lover to appreciate — and even marvel — at Noack’s performances.
While I’m not a classical music aficionado, after having attended performances at Fort Rock, Crater Lake and Klamath Falls, I’ve learned that combining Noack’s brilliant skills with outdoor settings has given me new and expanded appreciations of the music and the environment.
During a performance at Fort Rock, powerful blasts of wind sent lawn chairs flying and blew walls of blinding sand on listeners, but Noack played on.
Although many audience members remain seated in bring-your-own, low-back lawn chairs or blankets, listeners are also provided with wireless headphones, which makes it possible — and is encouraged — to wander off to immerse themselves in the landscape.
At Fort Rock, it’s common to find people perched atop overlooks faraway from Noack and his piano. At his previous Klamath Falls performance, listeners with headphones enjoyed sunset along the shores of Upper Klamath Lake. At Crater Lake, where listeners walked to the nearby Rim Trail for panoramic views of the lake, while Golden-mantled ground squirrels scampered along the rock walls and two Clark’s nutcrackers squawked in synchronicity as Noack performed music by Claude Debussy, Franz Liszt and Frederic Chopin.
“You hear music and the variations of the landscape,” explained Lori Noack, Hunter’s mother, who helps coordinate the performances, which she said are typically subtly different.
“I watch the way he interacts with the landscape and the audience. There’s something that inherently grows from the spirits in him. What he loves and envisions is passed on to the audience.”.
In 2022, “In A Landscape” offered 65 concerts. Fewer are currently planned for this year, partly so that Noack and his crew can spend time in and exploring the places they visit.
“The idea is not only to play, but to relate to the people, to the environment,” Lori Noack said, noting they like to “have time with the people and create relationships. It is important to do more than just coming and then leaving.”
Likewise, she said, that informs the music. “He not only plays, but he relates to people, to the environment, to the variabilities,” she said. “You’re not there just to hear the music.”
Hunter, 34, was trained as a classical soloist as a youth. He grew up in Sunriver near Bend, graduated from the University of Southern California, and did graduate work in London.
But, because he prefers the outdoors to concert halls, he found a niche performing outdoors.
Over the years those outdoor sessions have include Yosemite and Joshua Tree National Parks, the San Francisco Botanical Garden, Silver Lake Falls State Park, Shore Acres State Park along with sites in Washington, Montana, Idaho, Nevada, New York and Utah to more than 30,000 people. Many performances also include guest artists, including poets, visual artists, dancers, a wide variety of musicians and singers, including Katie Harman Ebner of Klamath Falls, a classical vocalist who was Miss America in 2002.