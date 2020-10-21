The Bill Collier Ice Arena will officially open its 19th season of on-ice activities with an open skate session from 7-9 p.m. Friday. A similar open skate session is also scheduled for Saturday evening.
Klamath Ice Sports will follow all State of Oregon Phase II guidelines for outdoor gatherings, including mask-wearing, social distancing requirements and attendance limitations.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ticketing for all events and programs must be done online. There will be no “in-person” ticketing or program registration available at the ice arena. Also, until further notice, no concessions will be sold at the arena.
The admission price for skaters ages 6 to 17 is $7 while the admission price for adults is $8. Skate rental is $4. Skaters five and under are admitted free. Attendance at open skate sessions is limited to 75 skaters and all skaters as well as other guests will be pre-screened upon arrival.
The upcoming season includes weekend open skate sessions, weekday after-school skate sessions, and special holiday sessions, including a series of “Ghostacular” sessions scheduled during the Halloween weekend. There are also two series of group skating lessons, learn-to-skate-and-play hockey programs, hockey leagues for all ages, stick-and-puck hockey, broomball and curling.
Online only registration is currently open for the first series of seven group figure skating lessons, which begin Nov. 14 and continue on consecutive Saturdays.
Online only registration is also available for the learn-to-skate-and-play hockey programs, which are set to begin Nov. 9, as well as for all other on-ice programs.
The ice arena held a “soft” opening a weekend ago after making ice in mid-October to provide ice time for the Spartans hockey team from Medford, which is currently holding practices and drills here since the year-round, indoor ice arena in Medford is closed due to the pandemic. Local hockey teams have also been holding practices at the ice arena.
For more information and an updated calendar of scheduled events, visit the website at www.klamathicesports.org.