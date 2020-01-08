Klamath Union High School will be the location for the annual “I Have a Dream” Chess Tournament, planned for 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., according to a news release.
The event is again open to any age and will be Northwest Special Recreation Association rated. If players are not ranked they will be grouped based upon ability. This is a five round, no eliminations, chess event for K-12 chess players to get ready for the Klamath & Lake County Chess for Success Tournament to be held in February, the State Tournament in March in Portland, and for the OSCF Seaside tournament in April.
There is a $10 fee for pre-registered players in kindergarten through the 12th grade that can be paid the day of the tournament. A fee of $15 will be charged at the door for any late registrations and all adult players. The $15 adult fee will go toward the adult cash prize winners.
Registration and payment will be just outside Pel court between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. The first round is anticipated to start at 10 a.m.
Early registration is due by 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Send the name, grade, school and contact information of the person’s phone number or e-mail address to: Tournament Director: Ciara Dykstra at cecedee224@gmail.com, or call 541-331-5220.
Organizers request that for every four players, one adult be present, or request parents to stay to help with supervision. Players should bring some quiet games, for between rounds, and sack lunches. There may or may not be a snack bar. Adults and players who are in grades nine through 12, are encouraged to bring a tournament size chess board and clock.
Chess advisers will set up around 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Klamath Union, at 1300 Monclaire St., and ask those who can help or drop off chess boards to contact them.