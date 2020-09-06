When a mother gets sick, spouses and children worry.
When that person is diagnosed with COVID-19, that worry becomes undisguised fear.
“I was very afraid,” admitted Dr. Abigail Shockey, whose mother, Diane Eastman Shockey, is recovering from a serious bout with the virus.
Abigail’s concern and fears were heightened because she earned her doctorate in microbiology, which included studying the evolution of infectious diseases. She works as a bioinformatician, someone who analyzes biological data.
“I’m in it on a day-to-day basis,” said Abigail. “I was afraid she would be hospitalized and she might die.”
Abigail talked with her father, Orville (Diane calls him Ray), once or twice a day. He provided information on his wife’s symptoms and she used the internet to glean information.
“I was kind of holding my breath,” she said. “Every time my dad called me I was afraid.”
Orville, 64, was terrified, and surprised. Because Diane has asthma, the couple had been wearing masks, washing hands and following other guidelines. As plant manager for Collins Products, overseeing about 250 employees, he routinely took off his clothes, showered, and put on fresh clothes before going inside.
“It was disappointing to say the least,” he said. “It was a shock. At first I think you feel a sense of disbelief ... then a sense of dread.”
He became a supporter of his wife and tried to be positive.
“I tried to continually reassure her, ‘You’ll be OK.’ She was very fearful of what was going to happen. I told her, ‘You’re not going to die. You’ll survive.’”
He hid his emotions and fears because “I didn’t want her to think I was panicking. I wanted to be someone she could depend on.”
When Diane’s temperature reached 104 degrees, he used ice packs on her head kept the fever from further increasing, which would have likely resulted in Diane being hospitalized. Diane believes she may have experienced delirium, something Orville echoes.
“I don’t think she was really that aware of what was happening to her,” he said.
Things became more complicated when Orville, who had tested negative on the same day his wife tested positive, began showing symptoms: headaches, joint pains and a 101.4 fever. He self-isolated, missing work, but always tried to exude confidence in his wife’s recovery.
“It was an upsetting ordeal. It’s not something I would want anyone else to go through,” he said.
Like her father, when Abigail talked with her mother, she tried to be positive.
“That was me putting on a mask of confidence, but I was devastated,” she said.
Because of her background, Abigail is a realist. She strongly recommends that people wear masks but notes, “It’s still only a mitigation strategy. Sometimes you’re unlucky and you can still get (coronavirus). The point is to reduce the rate of transmission.”
Both Abigail and Orville believe, strongly believe, that people should wear masks for the safety of others.
“It’s been said before — wear a mask. It’s not that hard,” Orville said. “I think it’s unfortunate people don’t take it seriously. It’s unfortunate the whole thing has become political. As a country we need to pull together.”
The worst, they hope, is over for Orville and Diane.
“But we still have to be vigilant because we don’t know if any antibodies have been built up,” he said, and also because the long-term impacts of the disease are not well known.
“It was a very private ordeal,” said Orville, who notes that he and Diane agreed to tell their stories in hopes it might help others. “It’s difficult for me to express my emotions because it was a very emotional experience. I hope this makes the dangers more real to people.”