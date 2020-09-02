The Jordan Cove LNG Energy Project has faced numerous regulatory hurdles since it was first proposed as a natural gas import terminal in the early 2000s. While it has received major permits from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), it can’t begin construction until it has all required federal, state and local permits. Below is the status of each federal permit Jordan Cove needs to acquire.
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Section 3 of the National Gas Act: Complete
Allows Jordan Cove to export natural gas, primarily to clients in Asia, and issues a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, allowing Pembina to claim eminent domain on private landowners.
Bureau of Land Management Right of Way Grant: Pending
Would allow the Pacific Connector Pipeline to be built on Bureau of Land Management-owned lands in Oregon.
Bureau of Land Management Amendment of Resource Management Plans: Pending
Would Amend Resource Management Plans (RMPs) to allow the pipeline to cross BLM-owned lands in Oregon. Still in a comment period.
Bureau of Reclamation Right of Way Grant: Pending
Would allow the Pacific Connector Pipeline to cross Bureau of Reclamation-owned lands in Oregon. Permit will be issued concurrent with the BLM ROW Grant.
Forest Service Amendment of Land and Resource Management Plans: Completed (Though objections can be made through the BLM):
Amend Land and Resource Management Plans (LRMPs) to allow the pipeline to cross Forest Service land while minimizing impacts to forest health.
Forest Service Right of Way Grants: Pending
Allow the pipeline to cross Forest Service land, permit will be issued concurrent with the BLM ROW Grant.
USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service: Completed
Determines whether the project would result in the loss of prime farmland.
Department of Energy, Section 3 of the Natural Gas Act: Complete
Allows Jordan Cove to export natural gas to Free Trade Agreement and non-Free Trade Agreement clients.
Bonneville Power Administration: Pending
Would permit the Pacific Connector pipeline to cross federally owned electric transmission lines.
Army Corps of Engineers, Section 10/408 Rivers and Harbors Act: Pending
Would authorize Jordan Cove to construct pipeline and export facility infrastructure in waterways and near projects managed by the Army Corps of Engineers across Coos, Douglas, Jackson and Klamath Counties—including constructing channels and establishing a federal easement in Coos Bay.
Army Corps of Engineers, Section 404 of the Clean Water Act: Pending
Would allow Jordan Cove to dredge and fill areas of Coos Bay to construct the export terminal.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Section 7 of the Endangered Species Act: Complete, consultation reinitiated for Blue Ridge Variation
Assesses the impact of Jordan Cove on endangered species along the pipeline route and export terminal site.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Fish and Wildlife Coordination Act: Complete, consultation reinitiated for Blue Ridge Variation
Assesses the impact of Jordan Cove on wildlife habitat along the pipeline route and export terminal site.
National Marine Fisheries Service, Section 7 of the Endangered Species Act: Complete, consultation reinitiated for Blue Ridge Variation
Assesses the impact of Jordan Cove on federally listed endangered aquatic species.
National Marine Fisheries Service, Magnuson-Stevens Act, Endangered Fish Habitat Consultation: Complete, consultation reinitiated for Blue Ridge Variation
Recommends conservation measures if the project negatively impacts endangered fish habitat.
National Marine Fisheries Service, Marine Mammal Protection Act: Complete
Recommends conservation measures if the project negatively impacts marine mammals.
U.S. Coast Guard, Ports and Waterway Safety Act, Review of Emergency Manual and Operations Manual: Pending; Establishment of Safety and Security Zones: Pending
Establishes protocols to ensure LNG tanker safety at and around the export terminal.
U.S. Coast Guard, Maritime Transportation Security Act, Review of Facility Security Plan: Pending
Review a security plan for the export facility.
U.S. Coast Guard, Navigation and Vessel Inspection, Circular LNG Vessel Transit Management Plan: Pending
Outlines Jordan Cove’s expected impact on port traffic in Coos Bay.
Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, Natural Gas Pipeline Safety Act, LOD on Siting Requirements: Complete
Evaluates the safety of the pipeline’s design.
Department of Defense Consultation: Complete
Consultation with the Secretary of Defense on whether the project would negatively impact nearby military operations.
Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration: Complete
Determines whether the project would negatively impact navigable airspace.
Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act: Complete
Determines the project’s impacts on federal historical sites.
Federal Communication Commission Licenses: Pending
Licenses for communication towers and infrastructure associated with the project.