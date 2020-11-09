The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit found human remains Saturday off Clover Creek Road that may be from an Arizona man missing since 2019.
Crews searched the area after a vehicle belonging to the missing man was located by hunters during the previous week. On Saturday, searchers on foot and on horseback found the remains, as well as personal items tied to the man.
The man's identity is not being released as positive identification has not yet been made, according to the sheriff's office. Family members of the missing man were informed of the discovery and expressed gratitude for the efforts of search and rescue crews and the closure the information provides. According to the sheriff's office, the missing man is from Lake Havasu, Arizona.
