Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains near Clover Creek Road in Klamath County.
The remains were reported to law enforcement at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, said Operations Lieutenant Randy Swan of the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. Swan couldn’t describe the remains but said investigators had seen enough to determine that they were human.
Klamath County Search and Rescue, Jackson County Search and Rescue and the Oregon State Police were assisting with the investigation.
Investigators worked until dark Sunday and were continuing the investigation Monday, Swan said.
Human remains were also found off Clover Creek Road last November. Those remains were believed to be a missing Arizona man. Swan said the remains found over the weekend are not thought to be related to the November incident.