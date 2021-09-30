Atop his refurbished bike, zooming over the hills outside Cape Blanco State Park, Justin SeCoy heard the crash before he saw it.
“I could hear gravel skidding for what sounded like 30 seconds before he finally hit the ground,” SeCoy said with a laugh.
The guy who hit the ground was Michael Molineaux — SeCoy’s partner on what would be a scenic but challenging multi-day cycling tour of the Oregon coast which the pair of friends, who grew up in Klamath Falls, completed in early September. Molineaux said he pressed his brakes a little too hard going down a gravelly hill and his bike fell right underneath him as he skidded down the hill. Molineaux was at first a bit slow to get up.
“I laid down because I have it all along here and then down here and then all along my left thigh, so I was down for a little bit,” Molineaux said gesturing toward the road-burn battle scars on his knuckles, arms and legs.
But after some roadside doctoring, Molineaux and SeCoy were ready to continue a journey down Highway 101 that started on the Washington side of the Astoria Bridge and ended about a week later in Crescent City, California.
The two met in Klamath Falls’ Boy Scout Troop 8 where they became friends and learned so much of the outdoor know-how necessary for a week-long camping and cycling trip. Both became Eagle Scouts around the same time and Molineaux is now a sophomore at Oregon State University while SeCoy is bound for an electrician apprenticeship.
The cycling trip was inspired by a similar trek that SeCoy’s dad took in 1986. On that trip, the elder SeCoy pedaled from Eureka, California, up to the Astoria Bridge and back down again.
“That was kind of the inspiration he always told me how awesome that trip was and he kind of taught me a love for cycle touring,” said SeCoy, who added that when he was 14, he and his dad completed the famous RAGBRAI bicycle ride across the entire state of Iowa that is put on annually by The Des Moines Register.
SeCoy however didn’t want to do the trip down the Oregon Coast alone and eventually ended up asking Molineaux, who said he’d down a few bike trips with their Boy Scout troop.
“I thought it might be fun, and it definitely was,” Molineaux said.
“It was also a lot of work,” SeCoy said. “It was really a lot of work.”
The pair packed maps — specifically one from the Adventure Cycling Association. They also brought camping and cooking supplies — “I brought the stove, he brought the pot,” SeCoy explained. They stuffed it all on their bikes, a refurbished Schwinn for SeCoy and a newer bicycle from one the sports stores in Bend for Molineaux. Molineaux said he even opted for thicker tires that might work better off road and on gravel.
“Theoretically,” he said while both laughed.
A friend dropped them off just over the Washington border where they camped for a night and then set off.
Much of the trip, they explained, was just a seemingly never-ending reel of the breathtaking views that characterize any trip on the 101. Their favorite spot?
“Otter Rock,” SeCoy said. “...Otter Rock was one of the most scenic places.”
A recommended detour on their map took them off the highway and onto a one-lane road that has its own cycling lane.
“You’re riding through a mixture of these kind of forest tunnels and these amazing views like this of the ocean and yeah, it was a really scenic day,” said SeCoy.
Of course, both SeCoy and Molineaux had to work for those views, logging close to 14 hours of cycling on the toughest days. The second day was their longest where they logged 74 miles. SeCoy said their median distance was about 62 miles.
Speakers also accompanied the pair on their bikes. Listening to a driving beat was key for grinding out long uphill climbs, SeCoy said, adding that he would just try to zone out and focus on pedaling to the music at times.
“You just got to vacate,” Molineaux said.
On what Molineaux said was his favorite day, the pair stopped for a couple hours of rest in Bandon and went to a laundromat to clean the clothes they’d been sweating in.
“Never been so excited to clean laundry in my entire life,” SeCoy said.
Lunches were usually spent at whatever local restaurant they were cycling by. Before setting up camp everyday, they’d head to a grocery store to get food for the night and morning. On their final day, they rolled into Crescent City in the rain and met family.
“It was worth it,” SeCoy said of the trip.