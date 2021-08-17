About a month before he competed in the challenging Crater Lake Rim Run marathon, Gerritt Schaffer decided he needed to try one of the unforgiving inclines that make up the course.
So Schaffer, who was paralyzed from the waist down five years ago in a dirt bike accident, willed himself up Watchman Peak in his racing wheelchair. When he reached the top, he was "so exhausted" and a little discouraged.
"I came home and I was like, 'Yeah that's impossible. No, I don't think so, 26 miles are not going to be possible," Schaffer said.
He proved himself wrong.
When he crossed the finish line Saturday, he likely made himself the first wheelchair competitor to ever finish the marathon, said Rob Coffman, one of the race's directors.
Schaffer's race time of 3 hours, 51 minutes and 19 seconds was good enough for sixth place. He didn't win the race, but for Schaffer finishing was "my biggest victory yet."
Race participation down after COVID off-year
But Schaffer was far from the only racer who braved the heat, smoke and punishing uphills that made up the 45th Rim Run — which was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
Mike Rosling won the marathon with a 3:25.06 time. Daniel Lidstrom won the half-marathon in 1:25.57. Jay Williams won the 6.7 mile race with a 41:12 time.
No course records were smashed Saturday, but Oregon Tech cross country's Faith Widman did come within about 10 minutes of the women's half-marathon course record with a 1:34.26 time and a second-place finish.
Participation was down this year, Coffman said. The race typically gets about 500 signups, but this year saw a little over 400.
Typical pre-race attrition meant the total number of competitors was actually a bit lower than that, Coffman said. Race officials also offered to let some withdraw at the course, if they felt the smoke was too bad.
Competitors came from all over the state, country and even from Finland, Coffman said.
No matter where they were from, Schaffer said they were all kind and encouraging.
"There were so many people rooting for me and telling me what an inspiration I was to them, it was actually inspiring me," Schaffer said. "Everybody just cheering each other on is what I found really amazing."
'Just keep pushing.'
Racing is much different for Schaffer who was able to lead for some downhill portions — "I don't know how fast I was going" — but would fall farther back in the pack for the miles of uphill climbs.
"Some of the uphills are so steep and so long that I would try to stop and just rest, but it would take energy for me to hold all my stuff in place," Schaffer said. "Because if I let go completely, I would just roll backwards."
Schaffer found the grind of going up the mountains to be a metaphor for his own life — where he's made the most gains after enduring the most challenging of circumstances. When he lost the use of his legs at 41, he didn't know what to do with himself.
"The first year I really didn't want to live," Schaffer said. "I was like, 'This is it? Are you kidding me? I just couldn't wrap my mind around that my legs would never gonna work."
He lost his job as an electrician, which required him to climb ladders, and the winters at his house in Sweet Home just felt like they were getting longer.
Not quite sure on how to recover, Schaffer said he went to the pool to try to swim. Soon, some folks there convinced him to consider a triathlon. He attended one and asked a man who turned out to be that race director's father, if a "guy in a wheelchair could do this?"
"He knelt down and he got about two inches from my nose and he goes, 'We'll do whatever it takes to make it possible for you to do this event,'" Schaffer said.
Soon, sports transformed Schaffer's life. Friends showed him to use a racing wheelchair. He started running with friends. A 10K race was followed by a half-marathon, then a virtual marathon and then the Rim Run — his first in-person marathon.
"Each time I go out and train, I tell myself that I'm not ever training my body, right? There's half of it left. It's always I'm training my mind. And for me, it's like, those hills are parallel with life."
Crater Lake's peaks take "forever," Schaffer said. At every straightaway in the road, he'd tell himself that the mountain "has to level out."
"I've got to get some sort of relief here, and you turn that next corner and it's even steeper," Schaffer said. "If you just keep looking up at the hill, you just don't go anywhere. It's disheartening. Keep your head down and just keep pushing."
Once you crest the peak, "that's when you really fly."
"If we put ourselves through that struggle and put ourselves through that challenge, we're going to be that on the other side, we're gonna see that tremendous growth in a big hurry."
Marathon top-10
1. Mike Rosling 3 hours, 25 minutes, 6 seconds; 2. Roni Kauri 3:27.35; 3. Mike Karl 3:36.44; 4. Eleuterio Benitez 3:36.44; 5. Cameron Glasscock 3:49.46; 6. Gerritt Schaffer 3:51.19; 7. Cameron Salvitelli 3:58.25; 8. Sven Sarkkinen 4:00.34; 9. Dylan Miller 4:01.18; 10. Jared Pruch 4:13.51.