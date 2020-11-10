The Klamath Basin is celebrating Veterans Day a little differently this year.
In Klamath Falls, a drive-thru convoy will replace the usual parade on Wednesday. Participants will gather and line up at 9 a.m. with the convoy beginning at 10 a.m. to head down Main Street.
The convoy will be followed by an 11 a.m. event at Veterans Park. The event will feature speakers, along with the unveiling of a new Basin Transit Service program that will allow Klamath County veterans to ride BTS for free.
Various veterans’ organizations in town will be hosting meals on Wednesday as well.
The American Legion will have free breakfast and lunch. Breakfast will be biscuits and gravy from 8 to 10 a.m. and lunch will be chili from noon to 3 p.m.
The Leatherneck Club will have a free spaghetti lunch for members only at noon.
The VFW will serve a 6 p.m. prime rib dinner. The cost is $20 for members or $25 for nonmembers. People can buy raffle tickets throughout the day to enter into a drawing for a 2003 Honda motorcycle and a Remington rifle.
Flags will be placed on Main Street by the American Legion and at Klamath Memorial Park by the VFW.
Tulelake will have its 13th annual Veteran’s Day celebration at Tulelake Veteran’s Park beginning at 11 a.m. Tulelake Elementary School fifth and sixth graders will read from entries in this year’s Tulelake Basin Republican Women Federated essay contest. This year’s theme was: “Why is it important to vote?”