The City of Klamath Falls will host a virtual public hearing to address housing affordability and rent burden on residents within the community on Wednesday, Dec. 16, according to a news release.
The virtual event will focus on causes and consequences of severe rent burdens within Klamath Falls, barriers to reducing rent burdens, and possible solutions to reduce rent burdened households.
The meeting will be held over Zoom. Login details are available on the city calendar at www.klamathfalls.city/calendar.aspx.
For more information contact the City of Klamath Falls at 541-883-4950.