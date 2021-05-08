After 67 years of putting shoes on the feet of Klamath Falls residents, the House of Shoes on S 6th Street is closing its doors.
But not before it sells everything inside.
Sandi House, who has been involved with the business for decades, called the closure “devastating,” but said it was something she had to do because of mismanagement.
House said the decision to close hurt a lot and made for sleepless nights. The business was her livelihood since the 1970s, she said.
Jess House, Sandi’s father-in-law, opened House of Shoes with two partners in 1954 in the Town and County Shopping Center. In 1969 a fire burned the House of Shoes and two other businesses to the ground.
House bought out his business partners and reopened the business down the road. The business passed through the family, and, upon Sandi’s husband’s death in 2018, she became the sole owner.
She said she “would like to thank all of the wonderful customers and the friends that she has made over these many years.”
The store closure sale continues until everything inside, including the fixtures and furniture, is sold.