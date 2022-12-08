Virus Outbreak Military Vaccines

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon in Washington.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

 Alex Brandon

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a record $847 billion defense spending package Thursday. The spending measure also includes a repeal of the Biden administration’s COVID vaccination mandate for the U.S. military.

U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz. R-Oregon, voted for the measure pointing to an amendment that requires the U.S. Air Force to submit public plans related to operations at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls and F-15 training and deployment locations.

