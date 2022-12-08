The U.S. House of Representatives approved a record $847 billion defense spending package Thursday. The spending measure also includes a repeal of the Biden administration’s COVID vaccination mandate for the U.S. military.
U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz. R-Oregon, voted for the measure pointing to an amendment that requires the U.S. Air Force to submit public plans related to operations at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls and F-15 training and deployment locations.
“The inclusion of my amendment in the FY23 NDAA is immensely important as it ensures knowing future missions for Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, and I am very happy to see it included. F-15s play a key role in our nation’s air superiority, and now the Air Force will be required to inform Congress of their long-term plans for the F-15 fighter and those bases that operate with them,” Bentz said.
The $847 billion Pentagon budget making its way through Congress is $45 billion more than requested by President Joe Biden. It include more fighter jets than requested by the Defense Department and a 4.6% pay increase for military members.
The U.S. spends the more on defense than any other country in the world — including rivals China ($230 billion) and Russia ($154 billion), according to GlobalFirePower.org and other sources.
A majority of both Democrats and Republicans voted for the measure Thursday. The measure will be considered by the U.S. Senate.
U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-California, also voted for the measure backing the COVID vaccine mandate repeal. LaMalfa also opposed proposals ultimately excluded from the bill that would have required women to register for the military draft.
The bill also adds more than $1 billion to U.S. shipbuilding infrastructure.
“Guaranteeing the strength and readiness of the United States Armed Forces is one Congress’s primary responsibilities. The world is less stable today than it has been in years. America must be ready to confront any challenge from China, Russia, or rogue states such as Iran and North Korea. Republicans were able to remove the military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and provide a path back to military service for those who were maliciously forced out. This bill focuses on America’s actual defense needs rather than the Democrats’ woke ideology that prioritized forcing women into the draft, injecting race issues into the services, and an attempted partisan election takeover,” LaMalfa said in a statement, referring to some proposed voting rights stipulations