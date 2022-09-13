Biden

President Joe Biden speaks at Logan International Airport on Monday, Sept. 12 in Boston about infrastructure spending.

 Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

Inflation came in hotter than expected Tuesday, Sept. 13 with prices up 8.3% compared to a year ago. That is according to new Consumer Price Index numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The 8.3% year-over-year price increase, 0.1% monthly price jump and 0.6% rise in core inflation were all above economists expectations after multiple interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve Bank and summer drop in gasoline prices after hitting all-time records in June. Air fares have increased 33.4% since last August. Grocery prices are up 13.5% and new cars and housing increased 10% and 6.2%, respectively, compared to August 2021.

