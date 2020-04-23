ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE), in cooperation with community high schools, is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15–18 for the next academic year, according to a news release. Students from all over the world – places like Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, and Ukraine, to name a few – have already received scholarships to study in the USA; all they need now is a home.
Loving and caring host families are the cornerstone of the program and vital to its mission of bridging the gap between people, cultures, and nations. During this temporary period of social distancing, more than ever we need to look forward to and celebrate opportunities to bring humanity back together. By generously opening your home to a young person from overseas, you can help continue the global commitment to increasing international peace and understanding.
ASSE is designated and supervised by the U.S. Department of State. Preparations are underway for the 2020-21 program year and the arrival of the new future leaders this Autumn. ASSE students come with an enthusiasm to practice their English and experience American culture -- food, sports, shopping, and more. They also love to share their own culture with their host families – who welcome them not as guests, but as family members – giving both the students and families a rich cultural experience.
In addition, ASSE students have pocket money for personal expenses, along with health, accident, and liability insurance. ASSE students are selected for participation based on academics and good citizenship. Host families can choose their students from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries, and personal interests.
ASSE’s top concern is the health of our host families, host communities, and exchange students. Even as the U.S. and many other countries continue to live under temporary stay-at-home orders, these students will not travel unless it is considered safe to do so by the U.S. and foreign governmental agencies entrusted with public health and safety.
To become a host family, or to find out how to become involved with ASSE in the community, call the ASSE Western Regional Office at 1-800-733 2773 or visit www.host.asse.com.