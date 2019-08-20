One in five women and one in seven men nationally have had some sort of family, abusive trauma in their lives, according to Amber Harchuk of the Oregon Department of Human Services.
Harchuk is the Temporary Assistance to Domestic Violence Survivor’s Policy Analyst and DHS Domestic Violence Co-Located Advocates Program coordinator.
While those titles may appear long, the focus is short and simple.
“I’m a person who works in the system that helps to support survivors,” she said. “Our temporary assistance program is federally funded and provides each client with a grant of about $1,200 to use for whatever they need to feel safe, be it changing locks on the door or moving expenses.”
The program is only one of five in the country, and it results in Oregon having seen an increase in victims coming forward.
She also supports the advocates program, which places a live person in charge of an abuse victim to help them navigate the maze of paperwork and bureacracy so that they can get help.
Harchuk was the keynote speaker Monday morning in the first of a two-day symposium on family violence. Abougt 350 experts and workers in the field of family and domestic violence at are the Oregon Institute of Technology campus for the symposium.
The workshops range in a multitude of topics. They include skills for de-escalating conflict; childhood exposure to domestic violence; human trafficking; and new ways of treating the batterer to prevent repeat offenses.
There are numerous social service agencies attending the conference, including CARES, Klamath Basin Behavioral Health, the Klamath Tribes, Klamath County officials and OIT’s professors who are teaching the newly minted master’s degree in marriage and family therapy.
“So we have a lot of resources in one place and we are here today to coordinate among the various agencies to help the victim,” Harchuk said.
Klamath County regional director the DHS, Jeremy Player, told the group that the issues are daunting, but there is optimism in the work.
“There’s a study called the Adverse Childhood Experience Study, or ACES, that scores about 50 percent of children placed in foster homes with a 4 or greater,” Player said.
“An ACES score of 4 increases your chance chronic pulmonary lung disease by 390 percent in your life; it increase your hepatitis rates by 240 percent; increases depression rates by 460 percent; and it increases your suicide rate of 1,220 percent. Think about that; that is the population we are working with,” Player said.
He noted a research project that found that children who enter foster care suffer greater rates of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder than veterans.
“But it’s not all depressing,” he said. “There’s hope. People can make a change. If I didn’t believe that, I wouldn’t get out of bed in the morning. On your worst day you’re helping somebody, making a difference in somebody’s life. I have stories where people come back a decade later and you don’t even recognize them. You can make a difference and you may not even know it today.”
The symposium continues Tuesday. A schedule of workshops is in the Student Union Building on campus