Flags from the nine sovereign tribes of Oregon hung above the entrance to the Learning Resource Center at Oregon Tech Monday, as tribal members, residents, students and teachers gathered to dedicate the space to the tribes in commemoration of Indigenous Peoples Day.
The day, formerly recognized as Columbus Day, was renamed under a proclamation signed by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in 2017. Oregon is one of a handful of states to recognize the designation while the holiday honoring Columbus is still recognized in the rest as a federal holiday.
The Klamath Tribes Youth Council requested the day be designated as Indigenous Peoples Day in 2015, and were denied by former Klamath County commissioners, according to Will Hess, of the Klamath Tribes youth council.
Now, the flags represent the tribes on campus and acknowledge them publicly.
“By having them displayed on campus, it’s a recognition of those nine sovereign tribal governments and their government-to-government relationship with the United States,” Hess said.
“It’s educational for students and people seeing them. It serves as that acknowledgment, to indigenous students and indigenous people who are on campus as sort of a validation.”
The flags from the tribes will be hung higher up and a bronze plaque will be placed in the foyer of the LRC.
They’re being permanently displayed because of Native American Student Union member and former NASU president Olivia Simpson. The 21-year-old student asked why there were no flags representing the native tribes of Oregon. Currently, flags from numerous countries are hung on the walls of the College Union.
“This day’s just important to recognize that we’re still here and Columbus isn’t someone to celebrate necessarily,” Simpson said.
Simpson grew up living on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, located in the Pendleton area in northeastern Oregon, until age 10. Then she moved to Pendleton, where she graduated from Pendleton High School in 2016.
Sense of culture
Living on a reservation for Simpson meant living a life where she constantly knew who she was as a tribal member and feeling able to express herself as a tribal member.
She recalled digging for roots with her grandmother as a child on the reservation, which instilled a strong sense of culture.
It’s the same feeling she hopes the flags will offer to Native American students who visit the campus, where she also restarted the NASU.
“She knew it was an important step towards our support of Native students,” said Wakaya Wells, multicultural director at Oregon Tech.“It was a symbol of our understanding of sovereignty of land and nationhood.”
Graduate student and Klamath Tribes member Christina Martinez helped make sure all nine flags arrived on campus in time to dedicate the space.
Martinez brought her children to the event as well, including 15-year-old Alexa Martinez, a Mazama High sophomore.
“This is our ancestral homeland and we’re able to take part in that, the celebration, to share our culture and feel free to be who we are,” Martinez said.
The family attended a lunch with Oregon Tech President Dr. Nagi Naganathan and Oregon Tech staff, as well as Don Gentry, chairman of the Klamath Tribes.
‘Long past due’
Naganathan, acknowledged to an entryway full of attendees, that recognition of the day was “long past due” and vowed to continue to find more ways to honor the states indigenous people.
“As a society, we must always be ready to recognize today the largest mistakes and negative impacts of not only today but also of those who came before us,” Naganathan said. “There is no pride in our history of treatment of the state’s first peoples …. We must acknowledge this before we can seek forgiveness and reconciliation, for what we often call the sins of our fathers. But they are and would be our sins if we do not work to help now.”
Naganathan said the university is working to identify more ways to better the experience for Native American students, including an effort to hire more Native American professors, faculty, and staff.
“As a university, it is a goal to help teach ourselves and to spread those teachings to others about the importance of equity,” Naganathan said.
“We are helping all our students at Oregon Tech truly understand the importance of being part of a diverse community and embracing their role in ensuring equity while they’re here.”
Oregon Tech Trustee Kathleen Hill, a member of the Klamath Tribes, also spoke about her appreciation for the progression of sentiments toward such an idea compared to past decades.
Healing the past
“I think about those who remember the conflicts of 2001 – the really tough water war times,” Hill said, referring to the water shutoff by the federal government.
“To have this happening on this side, in this county, we couldn’t have comprehended it 20 years ago.”
Gentry echoed her sentiments.
“We have a ways to go to bring about healing and for our community to recognize who we are and all we are and all we bring,” Gentry said.
But he acknowledged significance in the dedication of the flags and eventually a bronze plaque to honor indigenous peoples across the state.
“This is a step in healing and reconciliation to be recognized for the people we are, and how important we are in this community,” Gentry said.