Oregon Institute of Technology will open its doors on Wednesday to veterans who are often overlooked in terms of resources and care: women.
The first “Honoring Her Our Hero” event will kick off at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Mt. Mazama Room at the university. Doors will open at noon and the event goes until 4 p.m.
Hosted by the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs, the Veterans Advisory Council of Klamath Falls and Oregon Tech, the event will bring booths and vendors with resources for women veterans and will also bring in speakers, including Shorty Ogden-Moles, a member of the VAC and Treasurer of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. She is the only full-patch member of the CVMA.
Speaking out
She will speak Wednesday afternoon about her experience in the Army, which took her to Afghanistan for almost a year. During her time in the military Ogden-Moles said she had “a bunch of different experiences,” from getting a Traumatic Brain Injury to learning her battle buddy was being raped by their drill sergeant to her not-so-smooth transition back into the civilian world which resulted in her spending time in a mental hospital due to her being suicidal.
She said she plans to speak about all of this at the event on Wednesday because “it’s time to break the taboo of all these things that people don’t want to talk about.”
“Military sexual trauma is very strong within the military, for both women and men. You know 22 vets a day commit suicide. And I just thought that if I could explain that, you know kind of tell my story, and then show people that it can turn around, that it’s okay, it may be really crappy right now, but it will turn around if you work at it,” she said. “So if it helps someone in their journey toward their healing or whatever they need to do for their recovery, or it stops someone from committing suicide or thinking about suicide then what I went through was not for waste.”
Need for resources
She said she’s seen the need for more women veteran resources and more of an emphasis on women veterans in the community. One aspect she’s noticed is lacking is the absence of a safe meeting space for women veterans to come to together and talk through their experiences.
“The moral of all these things is that you didn’t deserve it. It happened to you, but it doesn’t have to define you,” she said. “If you choose to, there are channels, there’s different organizations to work it all out with if you choose. So don’t let someone say you don’t need that. You’re the captain of your boat, so you know what you need. And you need to be your own advocate for that.”
An organizer of the event with the VAC, Tammi DeForrest, said the idea for this was pitched to the VAC by the ODVA to model after events in Medford and Grants Pass and bring resources even closer to the women veterans in the Klamath Falls community.
Close to home
DeForrest said it’s important to have the event here because people were having to take a whole day off of work to travel to Medford or Grants Pass to take advantage of resources they could benefit from and to partake in the celebration of their service. Now, DeForrest hopes this event will be more accessible to local people so that they might only have to take a half day off of work or can come by on their lunch breaks.
She’s hoping that if they have enough people show up they can make this an annual event. Ogden-Moles also hopes the event will become annual because she sees room to expand it and draw women veterans from outside of the county.
Another member of the Veterans Advisory Council, Sarah Callen, said they even got a female chaplain for the event, which is rare. She said it’s important to have a lot of female leadership at the event so that women can talk to other women about their experiences because they might not be ready to talk to a man about abuse committed by a man.
“This is kind of that safe place where, especially if you’re still reliving trauma, you can go to women and can feel faith for getting help and talking about it,” Callen said.
Unique experience
It’s important for women to have resources that are specific to them because their experiences aren’t always the same as men they served with.
“Often time women are a thousand to one or a few thousand to one,” Callen said of the number of women who serve.
Callen said they aim to create a “safe place where they can talk to another woman openly and still get all the help they need and benefits they deserve.”
Deforrest said she hopes women will come out for the event and will feel included in the conversation around veterans in the community and the resources available.
“I just hope people come, women come, and they are able to feel like they are included, and a lot of women veterans I think feel that male veterans get most of the services, a lot of the events are kind of geared toward men, because there are so many more men than women, and I just want them to feel included and appreciated,” DeForrest said.