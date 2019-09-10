Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Timathy Taylor

Defendant Timathy Taylor at his murder trial on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. 

 H&N file photo

Timathy Taylor changed his plea Tuesday at the Klamath County Courthouse from not guilty to no contest to a charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Judge Roxanne Osborn sentenced Taylor to 75 months at the department of corrections, closing the case after about 40 months.

Taylor faced murder charges after he shot and killed his neighbor, Fay Roger Knight, in May of 2016. Taylor claimed the shooting was self-defense, and an October 2018 trial ended in a hung 6-6 jury.

A second trial was set for Sept. 23, but Taylor’s plea avoids a re-trial.

