Timathy Taylor changed his plea Tuesday at the Klamath County Courthouse from not guilty to no contest to a charge of criminally negligent homicide.
Judge Roxanne Osborn sentenced Taylor to 75 months at the department of corrections, closing the case after about 40 months.
Taylor faced murder charges after he shot and killed his neighbor, Fay Roger Knight, in May of 2016. Taylor claimed the shooting was self-defense, and an October 2018 trial ended in a hung 6-6 jury.
A second trial was set for Sept. 23, but Taylor’s plea avoids a re-trial.