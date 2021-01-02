It may be off the I-5 corridor and currently lacking in commercial air service, but that hasn’t stopped Hollywood from setting its sights on Klamath County as multiple film productions consider shooting in the region in 2021.
One film, tentatively scheduled to film next fall, tells the story of a Crater Lake National Park Ranger who turns vigilante following a child kidnapping. The film will shoot in and around Crater Lake National Park, as well as in Klamath Falls. The film is slated to be the feature-length directorial debut of Martin Hilligoss, a recent USC film school graduate who grew up in Ashland and had two short films showcased at the 2020 Klamath Independent Film Festival.
Klamath Film, a Klamath Falls-based nonprofit that among its many efforts coordinates Klamath Independent Film Festival, was tasked as being the film liaison office for Klamath County, aiding production planning by scouting potential film locations and connecting film producers with local contractors, businesses, individuals and organizations that may aid in the film’s production. The organization also provides aerial and underwater drone services, video production, and has been active in 2020 with livestreaming events in Klamath and Lake counties.
For the film scheduled to begin shooting in late February, a psychological thriller titled “She’s Still Here” with multiple big name Hollywood actors attached to the production, Klamath Film has spent the last several months collecting information about local sites to film including local homes and businesses that could double for the film’s required locales while connecting with individuals who may be hired to work on the production. Auditions for local extras will be held at a to-be-determined date.
All productions must adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols for the entire cast and crew, established by the Oregon Film Office. Daily testing of those involved with the films will take place through an established mobile COVID testing unit established by the Klamath Health Partnership.
Beyond its obvious artistic and cultural implications, there is a viable economic impact to film productions eyeing Klamath County as well. From lodging to catering to local hires as film extras and crew as well as taxes and permits, a single film production can bring hundreds of thousands of dollars into the community.
Oregon lacking sales tax is an added alluring bonus, while the statewide film incentives established by the Oregon Film Office are structured to encourage local spending — particularly in Southern Oregon. For 2016’s “Brother Nature,” an estimated $700,000 was added to Klamath County’s economy from the film production.
There’s an important additional aspect that makes Klamath County attractive for film productions — diversity in landscapes. While lacking in beaches, Klamath County provides breathtaking mountains, forests, desert, open plains, waterways and city all within relatively close proximity — a rarity matched by only a few select other areas nationwide.
“As a local producer who can partner with other producers and projects from anywhere around the world, it’s a tremendous advantage when I can offer the diverse landscapes and architecture of our town, along with being able to show the value of lower cost housing, restaurants, and services,” said Brian Ellis, a Klamath Falls-based film producer with Fifth Coast Films. “I know of a ghost story, a Neo-western, a horror film, an intense dramatic thriller, and a SciFi TV show that are all looking at shooting this year in Klamath Falls.”
Some films that strike a cultural chord can also be an effective driver of tourism, drawing visitors to areas years and even decades after the film’s initial release. Such is the case with Oregon films such as “The Goonies,” which was filmed in Astoria 35 years ago, and has become such a popular travel destination because of the film that the Oregon Film Office established the official statewide Oregon Film Museum at the former Astoria Jail building — featured prominently in the early scenes of the film.
However, strict travel restrictions implemented in California in response to that state’s COVID numbers may delay or even cancel some of the planned productions, along with any number of factors that can derail a film production from its early planning stages right up to its public release.
While preparations remain underway for film productions to relocate to Klamath County, Klamath Film in support of the City of Klamath Falls and County Commissioners are also working to honor the film production past in the region. Funding has been secured for construction of a historic film marker on the Oregon Film Trail, slated to be unveiled in downtown Klamath Falls in early 2021 honoring the production of “Phoenix, Oregon” and other films shot locally. A livestreaming dedication ceremony is tentatively planned for downtown Klamath Falls.
“These folks are blown away by the positives of shooting Klamath Falls, and that gives me a great deal of excitement about the possibility not only of an influx of millions of dollars into the businesses in town, but also about our community getting excited to have these big productions arrive, bringing with them name stars and taking back the buzz of how great it is to film here,” added Ellis. “For me, it’s very gratifying to think about how all this will have a huge, positive financial impact on our town. The future is very bright for Klamath Falls.”
To date, 10 feature films have been shot at least partially in Klamath County, most during the silent film era. In 2016 “Brother Nature,” a comedy set at Lake of the Woods, brought major studio film crews to the region.
In 2018 the independent film “Phoenix, Oregon” was shot in Klamath Falls, in part thanks to the Ashland-based film team meeting local producers in Klamath Falls while screening their 2016 film “Black Road” at the annual Klamath Independent Film Festival (KIFF). “Phoenix, Oregon” eventually earned a national distribution deal, released to theaters online in March 2020, coincidentally coming out the week that theaters were shut down nationally amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
That unfortunate bit of timing resulted in the film earning an infamous place in history, one of the few independent films to ever reach No.-1 in U.S. box office, and the lowest grossing film to ever top the box office charts.
For more information about regional film productions visit www.klamathfilm.org.