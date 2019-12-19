A holiday-themed model train show continues through next week at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St., according to a news release.
A variety of train layouts, including N, O, HO and G-scale model sets, will be displayed by the Klamath Rails model railroad club.
The show runs through Dec. 28, with hours the same as the museum’s normal schedule, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday each week. The Museum will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Entry to the train show is free with regular paid admission to the museum. Admission fees are $5 for adults, and $4 for seniors, military and students. Youth 12 and under are free.
Santa Claus will be available to visit with children attending the train show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Dec. 24.
For more information contact the museum at 541-882-1000.