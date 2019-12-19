Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Klamath County Museum train show

Model railroad sets will be operating at the Klamath County Museum during a train show running through Dec. 28.

 Submitted photo

A holiday-themed model train show continues through next week at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St., according to a news release.

A variety of train layouts, including N, O, HO and G-scale model sets, will be displayed by the Klamath Rails model railroad club.

The show runs through Dec. 28, with hours the same as the museum’s normal schedule, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday each week. The Museum will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Entry to the train show is free with regular paid admission to the museum. Admission fees are $5 for adults, and $4 for seniors, military and students. Youth 12 and under are free.

Santa Claus will be available to visit with children attending the train show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Dec. 24.

For more information contact the museum at 541-882-1000.

