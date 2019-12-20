Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Van Ness Christmas lights

A Christmas lighting display at 1974 Van Ness Ave. is one of many brightening up the holidays in the Klamath Basin this year.

 Photo courtesy of Ross Steensland

We’re looking for the Best and the Brightest — in holiday light viewing that is. The Herald and News will award a $25 gift card from Diamond Home Improvement to the best holiday light display in Klamath Falls. A winner will be chosen by the H&N’s panel of mobile judges, and announced in our Christmas Day edition. But in the meantime, we’re asking for your help. Please send locations for this holiday lights list to clerk@heraldandnews.com or call 541-885-4412.

Here are some holiday light displays to check out:

Bonanza

Bonanza Big Springs Park

2686 Market St., Bonanza

Dorris

130 N. Oregon St.

Keno

11664 White Goose Drive

Klamath Falls

4426 Anderson Ave.

4325 Anderson Ave.

759 California Ave.

3330 Cannon Ave.

4075 Collier Lane

1509 Derby St.

1851 Derby St.

731 Division St.

1911 Fargo St.

6317 Harlan Drive

5820 Highway 39

6881 Highway 66

415 Hillside Ave.

6517 Hilyard Ave.

3706 Hope St.

5674 Leland Drive

5679 Leland Drive

5040 Miller Ave.

2034 Oregon Ave.

1610 Owens St.

1511 Pacific Terrace

3879 Redondo Way

5150 Regency Drive

2009 Terrace Ave.

4846 Tingley Lane

1974 Van Ness Ave.

6225 Winema Drive

Malin

2245 Railroad Ave.

