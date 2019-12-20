We’re looking for the Best and the Brightest — in holiday light viewing that is. The Herald and News will award a $25 gift card from Diamond Home Improvement to the best holiday light display in Klamath Falls. A winner will be chosen by the H&N’s panel of mobile judges, and announced in our Christmas Day edition. But in the meantime, we’re asking for your help. Please send locations for this holiday lights list to clerk@heraldandnews.com or call 541-885-4412.
Here are some holiday light displays to check out:
Bonanza
Bonanza Big Springs Park
2686 Market St., Bonanza
Dorris
130 N. Oregon St.
Keno
11664 White Goose Drive
Klamath Falls
4426 Anderson Ave.
4325 Anderson Ave.
759 California Ave.
3330 Cannon Ave.
4075 Collier Lane
1509 Derby St.
1851 Derby St.
731 Division St.
1911 Fargo St.
6317 Harlan Drive
5820 Highway 39
6881 Highway 66
415 Hillside Ave.
6517 Hilyard Ave.
3706 Hope St.
5674 Leland Drive
5679 Leland Drive
5040 Miller Ave.
2034 Oregon Ave.
1610 Owens St.
1511 Pacific Terrace
3879 Redondo Way
5150 Regency Drive
2009 Terrace Ave.
4846 Tingley Lane
1974 Van Ness Ave.
6225 Winema Drive
Malin
2245 Railroad Ave.