Is your group or organization gathering food or gift donations to help others during the holidays? The H&N would like to help spread the word. Please send information about your organization’s holiday donation drive to clerk@heraldandnews.com, or call 541-885-4412.
Salvation Army Giving Tree at the Herald and News
The Herald and News, 2701 Foothills Blvd., is hosting a Salvation Army Giving Tree in our lobby. Come in and pick a gift tag from our tree, which has a child’s age and his or her Christmas wish written on it. Unwrapped gifts need to be returned to the Herald and News by 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
Blankets, sleeping bags sought
The Klamath County Clerk’s office is accepting blankets and sleeping bags (can be gently used) for the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission. Donations are being accepted through Monday, Dec. 23 at the clerk’s office at 305 Main St. in the Klamath County Government Center. Also accepted will be anything on the mission’s list of needs, which can be viewed at kfallsmission.org/giving.php.
Presents for senior citizens
Donations of unwrapped gifts for senior citizens are sought for upcoming Christmas parties hosted by Blue Zones — Klamath Falls and the Herald and News. Gifts will be distributed to residents of local retirement communities. Deadline to drop off donations at the Herald and News office, 2701 Foothills Blvd., is 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.
Gift ideas include: blankets, throw pillows, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, elastic-waist pants, pajamas, nightgowns, robes, slippers with good tread (both indoor, outdoor), socks — both regular and diabetic, mittens, gloves, hats, caps, jewelry, hair accessories, aftershave, lotion, bath gel, shampoo, playing cards, games, crossword and word search puzzles, notebooks, journals, calendars, large-print books.
Gift cards and cash are welcome, but please no checks or used items. For more information, call Heather at 541-885-4444.