Getting the word out
Is your organization conducting a food or toy drive, raffle or fundraiser for those in need during the winter and upcoming holidays? Send information about your holiday efforts to news@heraldandnews.com, or mail to P.O. Box 788, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. The Herald and News will print information about holiday drives in upcoming editions.
Friends of the Children Potato Sale
During its annual November fundraiser, Friends of the Children is selling 20-pound boxes of premium potatoes from CAL-ORE Produce for $20 until all boxes are gone. Potatoes can be purchased at the Friends of the Children Clubhouse, Klamath Falls Subaru and Honda, Washington Federal Bank branches and AmeriTitle. Call 541-273-2022 to order potatoes or contact them through facebook.com/friendsklamath.
Presents for senior citizens
Donations of unwrapped gifts for senior citizens are sought for upcoming Christmas parties hosted by Blue Zones — Klamath Falls and the Herald and News. Gifts will be distributed to residents of local retirement communities. Deadline to drop off donations at the Herald and News office, 2701 Foothills Blvd., is 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.
Gift ideas include: blankets, throw pillows, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, elastic-waist pants, pajamas, nightgowns, robes, slippers with good tread (both indoor, outdoor), socks — both regular and diabetic, mittens, gloves, hats, caps, jewelry, hair accessories, aftershave, lotion, bath gel, shampoo, playing cards, games, crossword and word search puzzles, notebooks, journals, calendars, large-print books.
Gift cards and cash are welcome, but please no checks or used items. For more information, call Heather at 541-885-4444.
Help the organizations that help others
Salvation Army: Donations can be mailed to the Salvation Army at 2960 Maywood Drive No. 12, Klamath Falls, OR 97603. Donations help with food boxes and children’s Christmas gifts for families in need.
Klamath Falls Gospel Mission: Donations of blankets for the homeless during the cold weather are always greatly needed. Clothing is also needed, including sweaters, pants, coats, shoes and boots for men, women and children, winter gloves, stocking caps and scarves. Most-needed food donations include meat, canned foods, potatoes, vegetables — fresh, frozen or canned — coffee, tea bags, sugar, soup, eggs, milk and butter.
The Gospel Mission is located off of South Sixth Street, at 1931 Mission Ave. For more information, call the mission at 541-882-4895, or visit kfallsgospelmission.org.
Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank: Thousands of people in our community are helped each month by the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank — largely through donations from community members. The food bank’s most needed items include: canned meat, fruit and vegetables, pasta, rice, beans, peanut butter, mayonnaise and oil.
Donation barrels are located at a variety of business locations. Donations also can be made at the food bank at 3231 Maywood Drive. For more information on how to donate, food assistance and local food pantries, call the food bank at 541-882-1223 or visit klamathfoodbank.org.