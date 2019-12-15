Is your group or organization gathering food or gift donations to help others during the holidays? The H&N would like to help spread the word. Please send information about your organization’s holiday donation drive to clerk@heraldandnews.com, or call 541-885-4412.
Salvation Army Giving Tree at the Herald and News
The Herald and News, 2701 Foothills Blvd., is hosting a Salvation Army Giving Tree in our lobby. Come in and pick a gift tag from our tree, which has a child’s age and his or her Christmas wish written on it. Unwrapped gifts need to be returned to the Herald and News by 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
Blankets, sleeping bags sought
The Klamath County Clerk’s office is accepting blankets and sleeping bags (can be gently used) for the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission. Donations are being accepted through Monday, Dec. 23 at the clerk’s office at 305 Main St. in the Klamath County Government Center. Also accepted will be anything on the mission’s list of needs, which can be viewed at kfallsmission.org/giving.php.