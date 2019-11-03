n A craft fair with a variety of vendors showing pottery, jewelry, honey, wood craft items, homemade soaps and more will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Nov. 9, in Hope Community Center at 2408 Homedale Road near South Sixth Street. Luther Square Lounge will also have items made by the Luther Square residents. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $5.00. All proceeds will go to the WELCA women’s group of the church for the prayer quilt ministry, domestic and community needs. Parking will be available at Hope Community Center and the Hope Lutheran Church parking lots.
n Peace Memorial Women’s Group will host the annual Fall Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a soup lunch available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Is your group or organization planning a holiday bazaar? Let the Herald and News know, and we’ll help spread the word in this listing each Sunday. Send information about upcoming holiday bazaars to clerk@heraldandnews.com, or mail to Herald and News, 2701 Foothills Blvd., Klamath Falls, OR 97603.