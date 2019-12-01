Dec. 6
n Basin Community Presbyterian Church, 442 Second St., Tulelake, Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Holiday wreaths available, as well as a soup lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch, which includes two choices of homemade soups, bread, a drink and a dessert, will be available for a $10 donation. Take out is available by calling Marcia at 541-281-6429.Tickets for a quilt raffle are available for six for $5.
Dec. 6 & 7
n Holiday Craft Bazaar, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 in the Bonanza Community Center, downtown Bonanza on Highway 70. Includes lots of unique and fun handmade items, free cookies, hot cocoa and coffee. Being held in conjunction with the Town of Bonanza’s Hometown Holiday Celebration.
n A Christmas Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Refuge City Church at 1761 Shasta Way.
n 28th Annual Christmas Valley Bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Christmas Valley Community Hall. Includes wreathers and center pieces by Christmas Valley Boosters, baked goods, a soup kitchen, breakfast and lunch by Barb’s Kitchen, cookbooks, other books, jewelry, hats, and Christmas cards.
Dec. 7 & 8
n Quota International of Klamath Falls Christmas and Craft Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Klamath County Fairgrounds Exhibit Buildings 1 and 2. Free admission with donations appreciated. Santa will be visiting with children on both days from 1 to 3 p.m. Concessions will be available and there will be a vendor-sponsored treasure hunt raffle. Quota International is also collecting new pajamas for children in foster care at the event. For more information, call 541-248-9281.
Dec. 7
n Klamath Basin Senior Center Christmas Bazaar, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the center at 2045 Arthur St. Concessions available from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
n Hometown Holliday Celebration, Saturday, Dec. 7, in Bonanza. Includes a parade at 5 p.m., a pie social at 5:30 p.m., a tree light cermony and a Santa Claus visit at 6 p.m., a crafts bazaar from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and a Christmas in the Country Crafts Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Dec. 12
n Soroptimist International of Klamath Falls “Christmas in the Pines” annual Christmas bazaar, 10 a.m., Dec. 12, Running Y Ranch Resort Convention Center. Includes a social, raffles, bake sale, and silent benefit auction; and later a live auction and lunch to support service giving to worthy causes that benefit women and children. Tickets available for $250 for a table, and $35 for a single ticket at www.soroptimistklamathfalls.schoolauction.net/bazaar2019. For more information, call Linda Moudry at 541-891-1660.
