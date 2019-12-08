Dec. 12
Soroptimist International of Klamath Falls “Christmas in the Pines” annual Christmas bazaar, 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, Running Y Ranch Resort Convention Center. Includes a social, raffles, bake sale, and silent benefit auction; and later a live auction and lunch to support service giving to worthy causes that benefit women and children. Tickets available for $250 for a table, and $35 for a single ticket at www.soroptimistklamathfalls.schoolauction.net/bazaar2019. For more information, call Linda Moudry at 541-891-1660.
Is your group or organization planning a holiday bazaar? Let the Herald and News know, and we’ll help spread the word in this listing each Sunday. Send information about upcoming holiday bazaars to clerk@heraldandnews.com, or mail to Herald and News, 2701 Foothills Blvd., Klamath Falls, OR 97603.