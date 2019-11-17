Nov. 22 & 23
n The 46th annual Malin Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23 in the Malin Community Hall at 2307 Front St. All handcrafted items and baked goods for sale. Meals will be available. For more information, call Kay at 541-723-2271.
n Merrill Christmas Bazaar will be held on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22 and 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Merrill Civic Center. Santa Claus will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
Nov. 23
“Something for Everyone” bazaar and white elephant sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4880 Bristol Ave. Free coffee while you shop.
Nov. 30
Touch of Christmas Bazaar hosted by Rachel’s School of Dance, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 638 Klamath Ave.
Dec. 6 & 7
n Holiday Craft Bazaar, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 in the Bonanza Community Center, downtown Bonanza on Highway 70. Includes lots of unique and fun handmade items, free cookies, hot cocoa and coffee. Being held in conjunction with the Town of Bonanza’s Hometown Holiday Celebration.
n A Christmas Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Refuge City Church at 1761 Shasta Way.
Dec. 12
Soroptimist International of Klamath Falls “Christmas in the Pines” annual Christmas bazaar, 10 a.m., Dec. 12, Running Y Ranch Resort Convention Center. Includes a social, raffles, bake sale, and silent benefit auction; and later a live auction and lunch to support service giving to worthy causes that benefit women and children. Tickets available for $250 for a table, and $35 for a single ticket at www.soroptimistklamathfalls.schoolauction.net/bazaar2019. For more information, call Linda Moudry at 541-891-1660.
