It all started with a donut — or a lack thereof. When Michelle and Christopher Newton noticed that most donut shops in town closed fairly early in the day, they decided to take matters into their own hands.
About a year ago, with nothing but a donut and a dream, they started planning to open a shop of their own, and that’s how Holey Donut in downtown Klamath Falls was born.
Christopher was more sure about the idea than Michelle was, at first. She said he bought a donut fryer, and she didn’t sugar-coat her dismay.
“I said what is wrong with you, what do you need a donut fryer for? He said, ‘We’re gonna make a donut house baby,’ ” she recalled with a laugh.
He had experience in restaurants, and she was ready to quit her job in retail management. She began developing her own recipe, using their neighbors as their taste-testers.
“We’ve done everything ourselves from start to finish,” Michelle said. The only investors in the business are two of their children.
On the rise
The family hopes to make the donut shop as successful as it can be, with dreams of opening more shops eventually.
Michelle remembered the tireless search for the perfect building, and how they knew the one at 1434 Esplanade Ave., near Main Street was just the one. She said the building had been sitting empty for some time, and the owner was not open to renting it out at first.
“We were not giving up because this is the building,” she said.
A few boxes of their donuts helped sweeten the deal, and they were able to rent the building.
Michelle recalled when they were working on renovating the building, they made a serendipitous discovery.
“The proofer that I didn’t have, that was the one thing we were missing, was already in the building. It was meant to be,” she said.
The building used to be a Pizza Hut many, many years ago, according to Michelle, and miraculously the industrial dough proofer, which is a warm chamber used to encourage bread to rise, was still there.
Scrumptious, comfy
Now the once-vacant building is full of the scrumptious smells of fresh donuts and burgers, as well as comfy decor and dozens of paintings made by Michelle and Christopher’s son and partial-owner, Ryan Newton.
The donuts are Michelle’s creation, although some flavors were dreamed up by her grandchildren, like the “Unicorn” and the “Monster.”
“All the donuts are made in-house with a recipe of my own, all the glazes are made here,” she said. “I love to decorate them to make them pretty and cute and adorable,” she said.
It’s a good thing it’s a labor of love because Michelle has to start at a pretty un-holey hour to have everything ready by the time the shop opens at 6 a.m.
“People don’t understand how long it takes to make a donut,” Michelle said, a tad wistfully. She arrives at 2 a.m. to prepare the dough each morning.
She says the doughnuts take two hours of preparation, although customers only need to wait a few minutes for the frying and decoration.
Classics and beyond
They offer all types of flavors from the classic glazed and maple donuts to maple bacon, “grape ape,” bubblegum, and even one shaped like a Poké ball, which Michelle said is an homage to Pokémon Go, a game she loves playing with her grandson.
They also offer an unusual creation; a burger served on a donut. Michelle said the donut is more of a savory one, without a glaze.
“It allows us to extend the day and have another option but still stay in our umbrella of donut,” she said.
The shop also has its own sense of humor. The decor is inspired by the sitcom “Friends,” it has a cozy, retro feel. In the corner is a joking sign that reads “delivery coming soon” above a drone. They also offer a cheeky donut called “The Blunt,” although Michelle warns that there’s nothing funky in that donut.
“Let’s be blunt — it’s just a donut,” she joked.
The shop opened for business last Tuesday, and business has been booming.
“I was hoping it would be busy but it has exceeded my expectations,” Ryan said. The shop has been bustling, despite the fact that it was a soft opening with no advertising.
Holey Donut is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call 541-331-1313, or visit the shop's Facebook page.