Thanksgiving is over, and so Santa rolled into town on a horse-drawn carriage Saturday, bringing with him the Christmas season as he posed for photos with kids on his lap and listened carefully to what they want for Christmas this year.
At 9 a.m. about six kids were ready and waiting to get their time on the big man’s lap at Coastal Farm & Ranch.
Two giant English Shires, named Cash and Sarge brought Santa and Mrs. Claus to Coastal Saturday morning.
Of the first few kids Santa saw Saturday morning he got a spectrum of receptions, from excited hugs to an unsure 20-month-old. No crying yet, though.
First in line to get her photos taken with the jolly big man was 5-year-old Alleyna Asbill. She brought her own pink camera that she’d gotten as a gift from her grandfather for her family to capture her photo on, but of course mom had to snap some on her cellphone, too.
Mrs. Claus watched and handed out candy canes to those brave enough to go talk to Santa.
Two boys among Santa’s first visitors were the man under the suit’s very own great-grandsons, Cooper, 6, and Zeke, 5.
Santa also recognized a few return visitors, back to bring a new list this year, including a boy he first saw when the child was 2 years old.
Santa has six more appearances at Coastal Farm and Ranch planned before Christmas to collect as many lists from kids as he can. Next, he’ll be there on Dec. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m., Dec. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m., Dec. 13 from 4 to 6 p.m., Dec. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. and Dec. 21 from 9 to 11 a.m.
On Dec. 11 he’s scheduled to be joined by his fleet of reindeer.
Miss Klamath County, Catelyn Brightman, and Miss Evergreen, Grace Maxfield, also greeted families paying Santa a visit and got their own photos with the man himself.