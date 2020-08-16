The history of Moore Park in Klamath Falls will be explored in a walking history tour slated for Saturday, Aug. 22, according to a news release.
Land for the park was donated by members of the Moore family, which had extensive land holdings west of town in the early 1900s.
The hour-long tour will examine clues that shed light on forgotten chapters in the park’s history. The free event is cosponsored by the Klamath County Museum and the Klamath Falls City Parks Department.
“Countless gatherings and events have been held in Moore Park over the past century,” said Kristen Sonniksen, outreach coordinator for the Klamath County Museum. “We’ll take a look at how use of the park has evolved over the years.”
The walk is free, but space is limited, and registration is required. For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.