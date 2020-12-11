Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
12-11 history hike

The A Canal in Klamath Falls will be one of several areas explored in planned history hikes held weekly in December.

 Submitted photo

The YMCA of Klamath Falls will offer a series of outdoor walks on consecutive Saturdays in December, according to a news release.

Each walk will begin at 10 a.m. at the YMCA, located at 1221 South Alameda Ave. YMCA volunteer Todd Kepple, Klamath County Museum director, will lead the walks to explore natural and historical points of interest found within a mile of the YMCA. The hikes will be held rain or shine — no cancellations except in event of severely inclement weather.

No registration is necessary to participate, just come dressed appropriately for the weather and with an attitude of adventure.

Walks will proceed at a moderately brisk pace, socially distanced with brief stops at three or four places along the way. Most walks will take about an hour, and participation is free.

The Dec. 12 walk will explore the East Bank A Canal. The Dec. 19 walk will visit the Mills Addition and East Main. The Dec. 26 walk will trek to the Sutherland Trail and Klamath Speedway.

For more information contact the YMCA at 541-884-4149.

