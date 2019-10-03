A guided history hike in the Klamath River Canyon on Oct. 12 will explore early wagon roads that were among the earliest transportation routes in Klamath County, according to a news release.
The hike, rated as difficult, is cosponsored by the Klamath County Museum and the Bureau of Land Management Klamath Falls Resource Area.
The all-day event is free, but space is limited and preregistration is required.
Wagon roads ascending the east side of the Klamath River Canyon were constructed in the 1870s and ’80s, then abandoned following construction of the current Topsy Grade Road in the 1890s.
“These old roads were abandoned before the advent of the automobile,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “Some portions of the old roads are overgrown with brush, and a few large downed trees present obstacles, so it’s a pretty challenging hike.”
The hike will begin at the rim of the Klamath River Canyon, and descend about 1,000 feet over a distance of about 2 miles on an old wagon road. The hike back to the top will be on a different abandoned road.
Participants should pack a lunch, drinking water and gear appropriate for varying weather conditions.
The hike group will meet in Dorris. Participants should be prepared to drive their own vehicles for several miles over gravel roads to the hike starting point.
For more information or to register for the hike, contact the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St. in Klamath Falls, at 541-882-1000.