Experience enables living history buffs to explain historic issues, but they can’t do it forever.
One adversary that military re-enactors of the 1800s share with real soldiers of the Civil War and Frontier eras is cold, wet and windy spring weather that often visits local historic sites such as the Lava Beds and the Fort Klamath Museum in May.
Re-enactors portray pioneer and Army life in early May, first at Gillem’s Camp as part of the annual Lava Beds National Monument Timeline Event and later that month at Fort Klamath for hundreds of local school students and members of the public. These historians usually camp at those historic sites in period-correct canvas tents and use open fires for cooking and warmth. In addition to showing how people lived in the 1800s, re-enactors demonstrate how they did their jobs and used their skills on the tools and weapons of that era to deal with the hardships of the Frontier.
Officials who organize educational events on historic sites greatly value the re-enactors at the scene to illustrate life and events at Fort Klamath and the Lava Beds.
Klamath County Museum Director Todd Kepple said it was those “type of things that leave a lasting impression on students,” who can number more than 400 at the Fort Klamath Museum’s annual Heritage Days just prior to Memorial Day weekend. Roughly the same number of students from different area schools visit the National Park Service’s Lava Beds Timeline about two weeks earlier.
“It’s one thing to read it in a book and another to stand next to a person who can make it work,” Kepple said, noting what living historians added to students’ visits to the fort’s site and the loss his museum is facing as re-enactors become fewer. “It’s getting harder and harder to find people who have the wherewithal and education to do this and have a personal connection to these things.
“There’s a demand on people’s time to attend there,” he acknowledged about the commitment re-enactors must possess.
Frontier Army re-enactors from the Cascade Civil War Society (CCWS) have participated in the Lava Beds and Fort Klamath events for more than 20 years and some of those veterans say the camping aspect is getting more difficult and uncomfortable as they near age 70.
“The big thing with me is the cold,” said Dan Foster, a longtime CCWS 1800s Army surgeon re-enactor whose descriptions of period medicine and surgery keep a tenacious hold on students’ attention during the outdoor school events. “The cold gets to me so quick and easy.”
A Vietnam-era Navy Corpsman veteran and Boy Scout leader in the Klamath Basin with decades of outdoor activities, Foster has reluctantly curtailed his camping on the Army “street” at Gillem’s Camp and Fort Klamath. He still sets up his surgeon’s wall tent and talks to school students and the general public, but it has become increasingly uncomfortable to occupy the camp with some of the younger infantry, cavalry and artillery soldiers who stay in their tents and effectively guard the campsite overnight for the entire event.
“It’s the overnighting where I get so cold,” Foster said while noting he has fewer problems standing and talking with people during the daytime.
The demanding process of putting up a display with a hospital wall tent is also time-consuming.
“It gets old to set up and take down,” he added.
Portraying a soldier’s life isn’t the only demanding role for local living history practitioners.
The two weeks of preparation required for properly setting up and supplying an emigrant wagon and encampment finally became too much for Margery Brick after many years of doing a pioneer impression of life on the Applegate Trail part of the Oregon Trail. In addition to showing her skills on a spinning wheel, Brick demonstrated many of the activities a pioneer woman and her family would do while on the trail, especially period food preparation and cleanup with period iron cookware using open fires. Her wagon was even drawn by horses with other wagons and carriages from Collier State Park into a summer event at the Fort Klamath Museum about 15 years ago.
Despite reducing her demonstration to a wagon campsite in recent years, she sold her original, three-quarters-sized genuine freight wagon after her final re-enactment event last summer. And the buyers have not continued doing living history events with it, although they made it part of an authentic display at their retail storefront in Fort Jones, Calif.
“It’s actually more work with the wagon,” Brick said, pointing to all the stocking and setting up shelves with a restored wagon she used in her displays and demonstrations.
Re-enactment organizations are having difficulty recruiting new volunteers to participate in their own events not directly connected to local schools, with the problems going beyond handling disagreeable weather and the extra work connected with camping.
CCWS President Hugh Simpson is troubled by his group’s lack of new recruits, especially of school age, and the barriers faced by new members who might be interested in doing a military impression.
“I have no idea what we can do to get people,” Simpson said, recalling his experience with events hosted by the CCWS Rogue Valley Chapter. “Kids aren’t interested in history at all.”
A challenge faced by Civil War army re-enactors who portray cavalry or infantry soldiers is the cost of their weapons, uniforms, period camping gear and leather accoutrements needed as part of their clothing and fully functioning firearms. A prospective foot soldier can easily spend $1,500, $900 for a black powder muzzle-loading musket alone, if all-new items are purchased and used gear is scarce. A prospective horse soldier must also purchase more weapons and gear than an infantry soldier, even if the portrayal is of dismounted cavalry.
Personal outfitting costs are less problematic for those in the artillery, Simpson’s combat arm in which he serves as a first sergeant and gun commander. The CCWS currently owns a full-size, 1,800-pound Three-inch Ordnance Rifle and a half-scale Coehorn mortar and is expecting to take delivery of a full-size Mountain Howitzer this summer, so those willing to serve on a cannon crew do not have to supply their own weapons. Loaner uniforms are available from the CCWS as well.
“With the artillery, it might interest some people,” Simpson added a hopeful note for recruiting.
Certain aspects of recruiting new members are a problem for the Mount Mazama Mountain Men, another local re-enactment group that has participated in public education efforts such as Heritage Days as well as holding its own events.
“We’re hanging in there,” Bruce Angrimson said of drawing new families into the re-creation of the overland fur trapping and trading era by mountain men in the early 1800s American West. The club’s numbers are staying about the same with 30 people while its events such as a rendezvous, he said, crediting happenings that involve entire families.
The main problem seems to be finding enough key members to organize and run the events for those who want to relive the Overland Fur Trade era and perform skills the mountain men did, Angrimson said. But the group seems to have little problem attracting participants to its activities.
“We keep them interested,” he said, noting the attraction of rendezvous competitions such as target shooting and tomahawk throws for youth and other participants.
A young, successful contestant at a yearly competition is rewarded a black powder muzzle-loading rifle donated by club members or local sporting goods outlet helps keep up interest, he said.
The mountain men’s rendezvous are at locations sufficiently isolated from the general public to allow participants to safely shoot live rounds at targets. Children are allowed to shoot the mountain men’s muzzle-loading, black powder and ball rifles when their parents think they’re able to handle it. The requirements for living like the fur trappers and traders at a rendezvous aren’t quite as stringent as other re-enactment groups, making it easier for less-outfitted people to participate.
“We don’t get too strict about authenticity,” said Angrimson, who goes under the name “Tim Bonnet” as a mountain man.
Being able to practice a skill and show something for it seems to help maintain the numbers of spinners and weavers constant in their group, Brick said. Although she has ceased to do a pioneer impression, Brick is still heavily involved in living history as a spinner.
“I still like coming out to events, but it’s a lot cushier,” Brick said of participating with her spinning wheels at Klamath County Museum demonstrations.
“The Spinners and Weavers are doing fine,” Brick said, saying this club’s numbers are staying between 20 and 30 as it draws new members, although most of them are older. But she misses the Oregon Trail wagon train and pioneer re-enacting.
“A few people join every year,” she said.
“It was a lot of fun then,” she said about the wagon train re-enactment to Fort Klamath in the early 2000s. “I wish we had more Applegate Trail-Oregon Trail re-enacting.”
Simpson and other CCWS Army re-enactors are hopeful that an additional activity with their cannons could attract new recruits: firing live projectiles like many Civil War artillery re-enactors do in addition to shooting blank powder rounds and re-enacted battles.
With the new possibility of using a local range to fire live rounds from their big guns, CCWS gunners are looking at making canister rounds to fire from the Ordnance Rifle and the new mountain howitzer as a paid public event as well as for recruiting new crew members. A canister round is basically a metal can filled with ball-like projectiles that can fit down a cannon’s barrel with an attached bag of black powder. Plywood and paper targets would be placed about 300 to 400 yards distant from a gun’s barrel for the crew to try to hit with their big, shotgun-like weapon.
“We have to figure out how to make a canister round,” Simpson said, saying experimentation with ordnance based on well-documented Civil War-era designs would be needed before the club would have a public demonstration of perfected cannon rounds at a local range.
“With the artillery, this might interest some people,” Simpson said. “I could use three or four more artillerists.”
The possible recruitment of more re-enactors could help satisfy what Kepple likes to see among living history contributors at museum events.
“It’s one thing to be able to demonstrate skills and another to be able to tell a story,” he said. “It’s hard to find a good storyteller to go along with these skills.”