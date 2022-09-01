The swastika is associated with Nazi Germany and neo-Nazi groups. But the ancient symbol predates the 20th Century rise of Adolph Hitler. Swastikas have been used for centuries by Hindus as well as some Buddhists and other faiths.
A national Hindu group is questioning the proposed renaming of Swastika Mountain south of Eugene in Lane County.
The Oregon mountain is slated to be renamed in December with advocates wanting to distance the geographic name from the swastika and its ties to Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler.
The Hindu American Association said Wednesday, Aug. 31, that it wants more clarity that the swastika is a religious and spiritual symbol that predates 20th Century Nazis.
HAF Executive Director Suhag Shukla said the motivation for the renaming is rooted in ignorance about the nature and meaning of the swastika.
“The sacred symbol — one used by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Zoroastrians for millennia and one still actively used to this day — means auspiciousness or good fortune in Sanskrit. Similar symbols, such as the whirling log, also have positive significance for many Native American cultures,” Shukla said.
“It is a misnomer to call the Nazi symbol a swastika as they themselves never referred to it as such. Rather, their symbol was referred to as a hakenkreuz (hooked cross). “
Shukla said she is ok with changing the mountains’ name at the behest of Native Americans in the region.
“HAF supports the recognition of Native American groups in place names and geographic features, wherever appropriate. And if local Kalapuya representatives would ask that the mountain be renamed to better reflect and honor their heritage, that is a fair thing. Renaming it because of ignorance about a sacred symbol for more than a billion people in the world is not.”
The swastika, however, has long been linked to Hitler and Nazis and its use and display are taboo in the U.S. and other countries. Nazi and other right-wing groups have appropriated and used a number of symbols and runes from other and ancient cultures and faiths.
The Oregon Historical Society's Geographic Names Board is scheduled to consider changing Swastika Mountain to either Chief Halo Mountain or Umpqua Mountain (Rename proposal for Swastika Mountain) on Dec. 6 at the Oregon Historical Society in Portland.
Chief Halo (or Chief Halito) was the leader of the Yoncalla Kalapuya tribe during the 19th Century, according to the Oregon Historical Society.
Swastika Mountain is located in the Umpqua National Forest. Umpqua peoples were indigenous to Oregon. If the name change is approved it would forwarded to federal boards and agencies that oversee geographic names and places.
Shukla also points out that Swastika Mountain’s name predates the Nazi Party’s rise in post-World War I Germany.
“Historically, Swastika Mountain was named for a rancher nearby who reportedly used the symbol because of its Sanskrit meaning. It was also named before World War II, so any association with Naziism is misplaced,” Shukla said.
The Hindu group will submit comments to naming panel and historical society on the proposed changes. There are 1.2 billion Hindus worldwide (the world’s third largest religion behind Christianity and Islam). There are also other Eastern religions that have also used swastika symbols.
The mountain’s name is also linked for the defunct town of Swastika, Oregon which was located 25 miles west of Klamath Falls on the Klamath-Jackson county line.
The town of Swastika was on Oregon maps in the early 1900s, according to the Klamath County Museum.
The local museum also points to other historical uses of the swastika symbol that predate Nazism.
“Homesteader Clayton Burton adopted the name for his cattle brand as well as the post office he operated at his ranch. The post office lasted only a few years, but Burton continued to use the brand for some time.
There was also a Girl Scout troop in Klamath Falls in the 1930s that used the name Swastika, which had been considered a symbol of good fortune until it was appropriated by Hitler,” the museum said in a social media post.