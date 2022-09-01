Swastika

The swastika is associated with Nazi Germany and neo-Nazi groups. But the ancient symbol predates the 20th Century rise of Adolph Hitler. Swastikas have been used for centuries by Hindus as well as some Buddhists and other faiths.

 Wikimedia Commons/User:PresslA

A national Hindu group is questioning the proposed renaming of Swastika Mountain south of Eugene in Lane County.

The Oregon mountain is slated to be renamed in December with advocates wanting to distance the geographic name from the swastika and its ties to Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler.

