LAVA BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT – Sometimes it isn’t just about reaching the destination.
Consider, for example, the hike up Schonchin Butte, the most prominent peak at Lava Beds National Monument. It’s only three-quarters of a mile and about a 475-foot elevation gain to the top of Schonchin Butte, a large, cinder cone that’s easily seen from the main park road. Because of its lofty location, its summit has been topped with a functioning forest fire lookout for 80 years. The lookout has a history, but more on that later.
The trail begins from the east side, a parking lot with a vault toilet and information panels. As it gradually gains elevation, panoramic views from the trail include the Schonchin lava flow, the Clear Lake Hills, Hardin Butte, the Three Sisters, Tule Lake, Hippo Butte, Bearpaw Butte, Gillem Bluff, Whitney Butte, the Devils Homestead lava flow and, on clear days, Mount Shasta, Mount McLoughlin and Warner Mountains.
Along the way
But on a frosty morning the long-distance views were topped by up-close sights alongside the trail, especially junipers and manzanitas partially tipped with patterns of snow and ice, some mimicking the folds of the branches and limbs, others in finite molded-together columns. Gnarly juniper trees wore jackets of snow plastered to sides that get little sun exposure while parallel columns exposed to sunlight were bare. Juniper berries were glazed and sometimes hidden by icy coatings of snow that had repeatedly been partially melted then refrozen.
Near the summit, outcrops of red-hued volcanic rock colored by muted green and showy yellow lichen seemed even more dramatically vivid.
Add on the views as the trail wrapped around Schonchin’s cinder cone and there was no reason to hurry.
Wrap-around views
The lookout itself is a treat. Its wrap-around porch provides 360-degree views that extend well beyond the park. Interpretive panels provide information on the butte and its history. The butte was named by J.D. Howard, “The Father of Lava Beds,” for Peter Schonchin, a Modoc Indian chief.
The lookout dates back to the Great Depression years. It was built during the summers of 1939 and 1940 by crews from the Civilian Conservation Corps as part of a federal infrastructure program promoted by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. CCC crews, who developed much of the park’s infrastructure, hand-carried materials needed to build the structure.
Visitors are sometimes confused, however, because of the 1942 date on the lookout’s doorstep, which refers to when the doorstep was installed, not when the lookout was built or first staffed. A year earlier, in 1941, Roger Reid served as the first lookout.
While its appearance is basically unchanged, modification have been made to the lookout’s interior. Electricity, for example, replaced gas that had been used for lights and cooking in the 1950s. The power lines were buried in the 1980s and are supplemented with solar panels.
Although it was staffed for extended periods in the 1980s, lookouts no longer live in the tower. During summers, usually from about 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June to late September, the lookout is staffed by rangers who watch for smoke and, if not busy, tell visitors about the park’s fire management program. In 2017, the lookout was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Hiking up Schonchin in any season is a hike into history and, even more, a pleasure. It’s a soak-it-in destination, but this time of year getting there is pure pleasure.