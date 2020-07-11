After nearly a day of searching, a missing hiker was located safely Saturday in the Sky Lakes Wilderness.
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Klamath County Search and Rescue team began the search at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. The hiker, from the Ashland area, reported they were lost and had only intermittent cell phone signals.
According to emergency manager Brandon Fowler, those signals led searchers to an area in the Sky Lakes Wilderness, north of Klamath Falls. But the signals were sporadic, which caused ground teams to go to multiple locations miles apart.
The hiker was ultimately located around 10 a.m. Saturday. Teams on the ground, assisted by Jackson County Search and Rescue, helped airlift the hiker to safety.