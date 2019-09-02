MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. – A hiker died from injuries sustained on the slopes of Mount Shasta, according to a report from Medford’s Fox26 television station.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, Carlos Flores, 24, of Baja Mexico was hiking on the mountain when he reportedly injured his ankle. His hiking companion continued the climb while Flores started descending the mountain on his own.
When Flores’ hiking companion came back down, she found Flores unresponsive, the apparent victim of a more serious fall.
A California Highway Patrol helicopter arrived at the scene and took Flores to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.