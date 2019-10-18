No, not that Topsy Grade.
Todd Kepple, Klamath Museum manager, led a group of 13 hikers and one border collie Saturday morning into the Klamath River Canyon along the remnants of the old Topsy Grade Roads, the ones built in the late 1800’s for wagon travel in and out of the Klamath Basin.
Kepple said the two roads built in 1870 and 1884, “are so old that a car never went over them.”
“This is like the ultimate in old roads. They were abandoned long before automobiles came into this country,” Kepple said. “In fact, these roads are so old that they’re among the oldest marks on the landscape made by white people anywhere in the Klamath Basin.”
“They had to find a way to get from the bottom of the Klamath River Canyon up to the top, and it’s a pretty steep, narrow canyon, and it was pretty tough to find a way to get horse-drawn or mule-drawn wagons up such steep country,” Kepple said.
The Topsy Grade used today was built in 1890, but Kepple said it was modified in 1950 to accommodate the damn. The construction of the current Topsy Grade rendered the older ones obsolete, along with the introduction of the railroad to Klamath Falls.
“Here’s what a lot of people, even among history buffs in Klamath Falls, don’t understand, and I didn’t understand until about three or four years ago, is that the Topsy Road that we travel on now, a lot of people have been down that road, but what a lot of people don’t understand is that’s the third Topsy Grade Road that was built,” he said. “I didn’t know that until just three or four years ago, and I work at the local history museum.”
Kepple said he was made aware of the fact that the Topsy Grade is not the only one by Rip Wagner when he told Kepple he was looking into the canyon with binoculars and discovered the paths carved into the hillside. Kepple found mentions of previous roads in “Klamath Echos,” but without Wagner happening upon the marks in the landscape, Kepple said the existence of Topsy Roads one and two might merely be stories and speculation.
“It’s just lucky we even know these things are here,” Kepple said.
The first two roads were built primarily for freighting and stagecoach travel, Kepple said. The roads start at the bottom of the canyon and meet at the Topsy Historical Site where the former town of Topsy sat.
In the beginning of the hike, Bureau of Land Management archaeologists Laird Naylor and Sara Boyko, who helped lead the cohort, attempted to point out terracing in the ground indicating some of the first signs of the road at the rim of the canyon, but this reporter saw nothing except maybe some uneven ground.
Later in the hike, however, the ruts from the wheels of wagons were much more obvious and retaining walls made of flat rocks stacked on top of each other made the early travel easier to conjure in my brain.
Don’t let the word “road” fool you, the grade was steep. Kepple read documents listing the incline and decline of the path in units of measurement not used today but assured us that it’s steeper than would allow for hauling by trucks nowadays. Kepple said sometimes travelers on the roads would blaze the trail three wagons deep and there’s no indication of what people would do when confronted by someone traveling the other direction as the roads were barely wide enough for two people to walk side by side in some places.
Divided by discipline, Naylor and Kepple disagree over which Topsy Grade road came first in the second half of the descent into the canyon, with archaeologist Naylor claiming the top road was abandoned first so should’ve been built first and historian Kepple arguing the record indicates the top was built second, despite being steeper and less favorable than the one below it.
One way BLM archeologists are able to date usage of the road and the area are by dating artifacts found along the way. As we passed through on Saturday, we saw a sort of wash pan and a can, both brown with rust and exposure to the elements. Naylor pointed to changes in canning technology that help them know that the left-over can was from the late 1800’s or early 1900’s.
This was Kepple, Naylor and Boyko’s third expedition leading a history hike down the old Topsy Roads, but Naylor said it doesn’t get boring to do this annually.
He said the people keep the hikes interesting and that they keep him on his toes because, “you never know what questions they’re going to ask.” He also said there’s so much to look at along the four miles, from a landslide that ripped down the mountainside to Pilot Rock’s shadowy silhouette in the distance.
At one point in the hike, at one of the uppermost points of the road, you can see into the canyon between the trees and on a crisp October day, you can soak in the palette of colors on the trees that blanket the canyon in all its splendor below you. We were even able to see a dirt-road portion of the Topsy Road currently in use — if infrequently — for fishermen or outdoorsmen attempting to get deeper into the canyon.
The hike was rated as difficult due to its steep and narrow pathways in areas, along with some hurdling over trees and trekking through thick brush required. The brush gave me the toughest time because it seemed bent on tangling in my jacket zipper or shoelaces any chance it could. A companion of mine pointed out the snags in her jeans once we made it back to base at the end of the day. The rewarding hike is fascinating, just don’t wear clothes you’re fond of or are prone to snagging should you join Kepple and his excursion in the future.
As for the next chance to experience this hike, Kepple said he’s considering a late spring botany and history tour.